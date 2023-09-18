Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Celebrated 36th Greek Festival

United States

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 36th annual Greek Festival organized by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Columbia, SC took place last week with more than 100 thousand people coming to experience the food, fun, and community.

The four-days and four-nights event full of greek live music, dancing, special foods, and dozens of vendors came to an end on Sunday.

As the festival leaders noted, the event showcases the most important aspects of Greek culture including food, the Orthodox Faith, and the Greek-American community.

“Greek culture evolved thousands of years ago but it’s very traditional , it’s very family oriented and it centers around the home and kitchen table, and it brings people together,” said, Greek Festival Chairperson, Nikki Stewart.

“This event is probably more about the Greek culture, the food itself, and the religion behind the Greek culture,” added Greek Festival Volunteer, Hal Lomonick.

Source: https://wach.com/