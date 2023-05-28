x

May 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Church

Holy Trinity Church Cultural Committee Hosts Symposium on Ecumenical Patriarchate

May 28, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
ecumen
The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Cultural Committee hosts a symposium on June 2 on the Ecumenical Patriarchate: The Mother Church from Glory to Captivity. (Photo: Courtesy of Holy Trinity Church Westfield, NJ)

WESTFIELD, NJ – The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Cultural Committee hosts a symposium on Friday, June 2, 7 PM, on the Ecumenical Patriarchate: The Mother Church from Glory to Captivity. Attendance is free at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox
Church, 250 Gallows Hill Road in Westfield, NJ. The event will explore how the Great
Church of Christ enriches our lives.
A distinguished panel of speakers and a moderator will present and discuss the formation of the Church in Constantinople from her period of glory, through her captivity and to modern times- the Ecumenical Patriarchate today, the struggle for religious
freedom and human rights, the role of the United States as a leading Eparchy and engaging the Modern World via Ecumenical Global Initiatives.
Holy Trinity presiding priest Rev. Protopresbyter Peter Delvizis and the Honorable B.Theodore Bozonelis, National Vice Commander of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, are the guest speakers. Refreshments will be served as a post event fellowship for attendees to continue to discuss topics of specific interest.
Celia Kapsomera, Cultural Committee Chair, noted: “Very few institutions have had as an enduring and prominent position in world history as the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. This presentation is a great opportunity to hear about its mission and its role in the expansion and defense of Christianity from its founding until today.”
The presentation will be followed by a post-event fellowship.
For more information, contact the church office by phone: 908-233-8533 or email: [email protected] .

RELATED

Politics
Secretary Hillary Clinton Endorses Eleni Kounalakis for Governor of California

SAN FRANCISCO – Secretary Hillary Clinton just endorsed Eleni Kounalakis to become California’s next and first female governor, according to an email from the Kounalakis campaign.

Church
Hellenic College-Holy Cross Holds 81st Commencement
United States
Apola Greek Grill’s Mission: It’s Greek Food, Not Mediterranean Please

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]m

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.