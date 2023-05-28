Holy Trinity Church Cultural Committee Hosts Symposium on Ecumenical Patriarchate

Church

WESTFIELD, NJ – The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Cultural Committee hosts a symposium on Friday, June 2, 7 PM, on the Ecumenical Patriarchate: The Mother Church from Glory to Captivity. Attendance is free at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox

Church, 250 Gallows Hill Road in Westfield, NJ. The event will explore how the Great

Church of Christ enriches our lives.

A distinguished panel of speakers and a moderator will present and discuss the formation of the Church in Constantinople from her period of glory, through her captivity and to modern times- the Ecumenical Patriarchate today, the struggle for religious

freedom and human rights, the role of the United States as a leading Eparchy and engaging the Modern World via Ecumenical Global Initiatives.

Holy Trinity presiding priest Rev. Protopresbyter Peter Delvizis and the Honorable B.Theodore Bozonelis, National Vice Commander of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, are the guest speakers. Refreshments will be served as a post event fellowship for attendees to continue to discuss topics of specific interest.

Celia Kapsomera, Cultural Committee Chair, noted: “Very few institutions have had as an enduring and prominent position in world history as the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. This presentation is a great opportunity to hear about its mission and its role in the expansion and defense of Christianity from its founding until today.”

For more information, contact the church office by phone: 908-233-8533 or email: [email protected] .