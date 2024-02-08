Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Festival Equipment Stolen in Columbia, SC

Community

COLUMBIA, SC – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in downtown Columbia, South Carolina “is dealing with a huge loss after one of their storage facilities was burgled and thieves made off with $50-60,000 worth of equipment” used for the community’s annual Greek Festival, WLTX19 News, the local CBS affiliate, reported on February 6.

The stolen kitchen equipment includes “multiple refrigerators, freezers, deep fryers, warming trays, and cooling tables,” vital to the Greek Festival, WLTX reported.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said “the robbery took place at the church’s storage facility in the 1900 block of Gregg Street in January,” WLTX reported, adding that “CPD officers said they were able to collect what they call ‘valuable’ evidence at the scene.”

“For more than 30 years, volunteers at Holy Trinity have served up Greek dishes such as souvlaki, spanakopita, and a wide variety of desserts to thousands of visitors during the Greek Festival in September,” WLTX reported, noting that “Columbia Police say the victims told them that the stolen items were more valuable to them than the cost of the merchandise.”

“Police Chief Skip Holbrook encourages anyone with information about the theft to contact CrimeStoppers or submit a tip to p3tips: https://shorturl.at/DTUZ7,” WLTX reported.