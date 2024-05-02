x

May 3, 2024

Church

Holy Thursday Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at St. Demetrios in Union, NJ

May 2, 2024
By Michael Kakias
Holy Thursday Union NJ. Met Apostolos St. D
His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey gives communion to the faithful at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Union, NJ. On the left is the community’s presiding priest Fr. Evgenios Tsaramanidis. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

UNION, NJ – His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey presided over the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great on Holy Thursday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Union, NJ.

In his sermon, Metropolitan Apostolos, referred to the importance of the day and the need for the Mysteries as the only way to save man.

“Our holy Church established on Holy Thursday morning, that this unique sacrament be celebrated in all Orthodox churches so that the faithful can receive the blood and body of Christ and sympathize and participate in the holy Mystery of the Passion of the Crucifixion and the Resurrection of Jesus Christ,” His Eminence said. “St. Basil the Great, whose Divine Liturgy we celebrate today, reminds us that when we denounce the death of Christ, that is, when we receive communion, we confess the Resurrection.”

Commemorative photo at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Union, NJ, with Metropolitan Apostolos, Fr. Evgenios Tsaramanidis, Parish Council President Vassiliki Spiropoulos, and the faithful. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

“We recognize that Christ was indeed crucified and died on the cross but we also confess the Resurrection and recognize His divinity,” said Metropolitan Apsotolos. “From the very beautiful and warm Church of St. Demetrios, I wish you with all my heart that Christ will always be in you. Have a happy and blessed Easter.”

Presiding priest of the community Fr. Evgenios Tsaramanidis shared the following message with The National Herald: “On Holy Thursday, our community had the great blessing of the visit of His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos, who officiated during the Divine Liturgy. He preached the Divine Word and conveyed his blessing and best wishes to the entire congregation.”

“On behalf of our Community, the president of the Parish Council as well as all our members, we would like to express our warm wishes for a happy and healthy Easter,” Fr. Tsaramanidis said. “May the Resurrection Light give strength, mental and physical, to all the Christians of our country. Happy Easter.”

Parish Council President Vassiliki (Betty) Spiropoulos wished that Easter would bring inner resurrection for each person separately.

Parish Council member Anna Lambrakopoulos, along with her best wishes, invited everyone to the community’s theatrical comedy performance ‘The Heirs’ on Friday, May 17, Sunday, May 19, and Saturday June 1, with the proceeds going to the Greek School. For more information call the church office: 908-964-7957.

