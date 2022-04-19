Holy Monday Services at St. John the Theologian Cathedral in New Jersey

Church

Members of the Parish Council, left to right: George Tsougarakis, A. Vickie Rokkos, Elaina Charas, Sean Callahan, and Stavros Kamilaris at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ. Photo: TNH/ Michalis Kakias

TENAFLY, NJ – The holy Monday services of the Bridegroom were held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly on April 18.

Presiding priest of the community, Fr. Angelo Artemas, spoke with The National Herald about the importance of the day and expressed his joy that the faithful can again come to the churches and participate in the services leading up to Pascha.

He told TNH: “Today, we sing the nightly hymns for the salvation of the human soul but also for the spiritual beauty of the Bridegroom. These days, more than ever with the war in Ukraine, the pandemic, crime and so many other problems that still plague the world, we are living the divine drama and celebrating the Resurrection. We celebrate in better conditions than last year, without forgetting the rules to protect the health of us all from the coronavirus. Happy Easter to all Orthodox Christians!”

Parish Council Vice President Aphrodite Vickie Rokkos, referred to the joyful return of the faithful to the church after two years of restrictive measures, noting that on Palm Sunday more than 650 people celebrated this great day with reverence.”

Chanter Konstantinos Belesas said: “We are very grateful to welcome the newspaper to our Cathedral. I especially wish this Easter the prayers of all of us to be united and to be heard by God for what is happening today.”

Stavros Kamilaris, a member of the Parish Council, spoke with emotion about the memories of Easter of his childhood in Kyrenia, Cyprus, and about his dream to celebrate it there again.

“I came to America as an immigrant in 1977 and since then until today I have not celebrated Easter in my homeland,” Kamilaris said. “Now that my children have grown up, got married, and in turn have their own children, I hope in the coming years God will allow me to spend these holy days in Cyprus. I wish you all a happy Holy Week with health, joy, and love.”

“On this occasion, we invite everyone to the big festival of the Cathedral that will be held on three days, June 3, 4, and 5,” he said.