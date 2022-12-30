Holy Institution Panagia Soumela Hosts Christmas Online Event

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
The Institution Panagia Soumela Christmas online event was held on December 23 and included a clip of carolers in Boston singing the traditional Pontian Kalanta. (Photo: YouTube)
WEST MILFORD, NJ – The Holy Institution Panagia Soumela, in association with the PHOS [Pontian Hellenic Outreach and Support] Council and Merimna Care, held its Christmas event online via Zoom on December 23 with the message “best wishes to all for the holiday season, a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”
President Dr. Haralambos Vasiliadis gave the welcoming remarks and a report on the organization’s efforts throughout 2022, its continuing projects, and upcoming events, aims and goals.
Participants shared their greetings and best wishes to all for the holidays as well, highlighting the warmth and connection of the community even via the internet.
Unfortunately, the weather and trouble connecting to the internet thwarted many of the scheduled speakers and guests who would have joined from Greece, Constantinople, and Trapezounta.
Dr. Vasiliadis screened a clip of carolers in Boston singing the traditional Pontian Kalanta to raise the spirits of all those participating, and he spread some Christmas cheer to those who were able to join the online meeting in spite of the inclement weather in many parts of the United States.
Dr. Vasiliadis concluded the event with best wishes to all for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Those wishing to make a donation to the Holy Institution Panagia Soumela may do so online: https://bit.ly/3WIlnqg.
The Holy Institution Panagia Soumela is a Greek Orthodox Shrine Church and retreat located in West Milford, NJ.
