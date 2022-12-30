x

December 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Church

Holy Institution Panagia Soumela Hosts Christmas Online Event

December 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Panagia Soumela Institute Christmas online event
The Institution Panagia Soumela Christmas online event was held on December 23 and included a clip of carolers in Boston singing the traditional Pontian Kalanta. (Photo: YouTube)

WEST MILFORD, NJ – The Holy Institution Panagia Soumela, in association with the PHOS [Pontian Hellenic Outreach and Support] Council and Merimna Care, held its Christmas event online via Zoom on December 23 with the message “best wishes to all for the holiday season, a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

President Dr. Haralambos Vasiliadis gave the welcoming remarks and a report on the organization’s efforts throughout 2022, its continuing projects, and upcoming events, aims and goals.

Participants shared their greetings and best wishes to all for the holidays as well, highlighting the warmth and connection of the community even via the internet.

Unfortunately, the weather and trouble connecting to the internet thwarted many of the scheduled speakers and guests who would have joined from Greece, Constantinople, and Trapezounta.

Dr. Vasiliadis screened a clip of carolers in Boston singing the traditional Pontian Kalanta to raise the spirits of all those participating, and he spread some Christmas cheer to those who were able to join the online meeting in spite of the inclement weather in many parts of the United States.

Dr. Vasiliadis concluded the event with best wishes to all for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Those wishing to make a donation to the Holy Institution Panagia Soumela may do so online: https://bit.ly/3WIlnqg.

The Holy Institution Panagia Soumela is a Greek Orthodox Shrine Church and retreat located in West Milford, NJ.

RELATED

General News
The 2022 St. Nicholas – Tele-Santa Virtual Encounter a Great Success

NEW YORK – Reports from the Y5 Fiber Optic Headquarters (AKA Star of Bethlehem) shows that the St.

General News
TNH’s Top Stories of 2022
Associations
AHEPA District 6 Celebrates Christmas with the St. Basil Academy Children

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

World Reacts to Death of Brazilian Soccer King Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele.

WEST MILFORD, NJ – The Holy Institution Panagia Soumela, in association with the PHOS [Pontian Hellenic Outreach and Support] Council and Merimna Care, held its Christmas event online via Zoom on December 23 with the message “best wishes to all for the holiday season, a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

WASHINGTON - Democrats in Congress released six years' worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.

KINGSHILL, U.S.

NICOSIA - The basic minimum wage on Cyprus will be 885 euros ($947) monthly as of Jan.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.