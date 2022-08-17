x

August 17, 2022

Holy Institution Celebrates 39th Annual Pilgrimage and Festival

August 17, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
Holy Communion is distributed to the congregation at the Holy Institution Panagia Sumela. Photo: Courtesy Holy Institution Panagia Sumela

The annual fair and feast of the Holy Institution Panagia Sumela of West Milford, NJ will be held this weekend, August 20-21. Vespers on Saturday the 20th and the Divine Liturgy on Sunday the 21st will be celebrated by Bishop Apostolos of Medeia. Father Augustinos Psomas will also participate on both occasions.

Charalambos Vassiliadis, the president of the foundation since 2004, spoke to the National Herald.

“This year marks our 39th pilgrimage, in the 40 years that we have existed and operated in America. Last Sunday and Monday, we again celebrated vespers and the Divine Liturgy, and indeed for the first time in the history of the institution, we had a service on the day of the Feast of Panagia and the three monasteries of Panagia Sumela. The historic monastery is located in Pontus, the second is outside of Thessaloniki, above Veria where the authentic icon of the Evangelist Luke is housed, and the third monastery is here in America. Whenever you have three monasteries on three different continents working together, and I consider that particularly historic.”

The fair will include artistic events and a feast featuring music with the accompaniment of the Pontic lyre and dance groups.

 

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

