Holy Fire Αrriving from Jerusalem on Aegean Airlines Flight on Saturday

Society

FILE- Christian pilgrims hold candles as they gather during the ceremony of the Holy Fire at Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ATHENS – The Holy Fire, or Holy Light, that is carried to Greece each year from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, is to arrive on a special Aegean Airlines flight on the afternoon of Holy Saturday, in time for the Easter midnight mass.

Accompanying the Holy Fire on the Aegean A320neo aircraft will be a small diplomatic mission, with the plane expected to land at Athens international airport at 18:00.

It will then be transported in other Aegean and Olympic Air planes to another seven destinations within Greece, on both scheduled and specially chartered flights for this purpose, as follows:

Athens-Thessaloniki A3 126 19:35-20:30

Athens-Alexandroupolis A3 146 20:10 – 21:05

Athens-Chania A3 336 18:50 – 19:40

Athens-Larisa OA 3002 18:30 – 19:10

Larisa-Ioannina OA 3003 19:25 – 20:00

Ioannina – Corfu OA 3004 20:15 – 20:40

Corfu-Kefallonia OA 3005 20:55 – 21:20