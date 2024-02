Church

WHITESTONE, NY – Former presiding priest at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone, Queens, George Anastasiou, was arrested early Saturday morning (2/10) on a Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) charge. Anastasiou, 48, was arrested at 1:43 am within the 109th NYPD Precinct in Queens, as reported by Shore News Network.

Anastasiou’s last service as priest at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone was on November 12, 2023, shortly before his departure from the role. He was promoted in his role as an NYPD Deputy Police Chaplain in December 2022. Following his departure from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone, the community of Holy Cross welcomed Father Nicolaos Paros on November 16, 2023, as its new presiding priest.