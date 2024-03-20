Holy Cross Whitestone Greek School Kite Flying on Clean Monday

The Greek School students at Holy Cross Whitestone flew kites on Kathara Deftera, Clean Monday, marking the start of Great Lent. Photo by Maria Antonakis
WHITESTONE, NY – The Greek Afternoon School students at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone flew kites on March 18, Kathara Deftera, Clean Monday, to mark the start of Great Lent.
For Greek Orthodox Christians, Clean Monday traditions include picnics with nistisima foods and the flying of kites which is thought to symbolize freeing the body from sin or the human soul reaching up to God. The goal is to fly the kite as high as possible.
The Holy Cross Whitestone Greek School celebration also included traditional Lenten foods and dancing in the community’s Vasilios and Athanasia Kartsonis Hall, with everyone wishing ‘Kali Sarakosti’ to all.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks ago, Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the Federal Reserve was “not far” from gaining the confidence it needed that inflation was headed sustainably toward its 2% target level, which would allow it to start cutting its benchmark interest rate.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In