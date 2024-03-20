x

March 20, 2024

Holy Cross Whitestone Greek School Kite Flying on Clean Monday

March 20, 2024
By The National Herald
Kite Flying Holy Cross Whitestone 2024
The Greek School students at Holy Cross Whitestone flew kites on Kathara Deftera, Clean Monday, marking the start of Great Lent. Photo by Maria Antonakis

WHITESTONE, NY – The Greek Afternoon School students at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone flew kites on March 18, Kathara Deftera, Clean Monday, to mark the start of Great Lent.

For Greek Orthodox Christians, Clean Monday traditions include picnics with nistisima foods and the flying of kites which is thought to symbolize freeing the body from sin or the human soul reaching up to God. The goal is to fly the kite as high as possible.

The Holy Cross Whitestone Greek School celebration also included traditional Lenten foods and dancing in the community’s Vasilios and Athanasia Kartsonis Hall, with everyone wishing ‘Kali Sarakosti’ to all.

The Greek School students at Holy Cross Whitestone flew kites on Kathara Deftera, Clean Monday, marking the start of Great Lent. Photo by Effie Andreou
Constantia Andreou was among the Greek School students at Holy Cross Whitestone participating in the kite flying on Kathara Deftera. Photo by Effie Andreou
The Greek School students at Holy Cross Whitestone flew kites on Kathara Deftera, Clean Monday, marking the start of Great Lent. Photo by Maria Antonakis

