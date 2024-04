SPORTS

The Holy Cross Whitestone basketball teams, coaches, and Fr. Nicolaos Paros posed for a commemorative photo on March 31 following the Divine Liturgy. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

WHITESTONE, NY – The Holy Cross Whitestone community celebrated its basketball teams following the Divine Liturgy on March 31. Presiding priest Fr. Nicolaos Paros posed for a commemorative photo with all the youngsters and the coaches who were present and congratulated them for participating this season in the Greek Orthodox Basketball League (GOBL).

Refreshments in the community’s hall followed as everyone looked forward to next season.