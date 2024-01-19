Holocaust Remembrance Day of the Greek Jewry Was Held in New York

United States

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosted the Holocaust Remembrance Day of the Greek Jewry on January 18 at Hebrew Union College in Manhattan. The moving event featured remarks from the dignitaries, the Remembrance Prayer led by Rabbi Diana S. Gerson, and the screening of the trailer for the ERT series ‘The Bracelet of Fire’, which is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by the event’s keynote speaker, Beatriki Saias-Magrizou, the acclaimed author, screenwriter, and playwright who based her book on her father’s real-life story of survival.

American Friends of the Jewish Museum of Greece (AFJMG) Secretary Leon Levy served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, giving the welcoming remarks, and noting that “this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day feels heavier than most set against the backdrop of the relentless violence we’ve seen in Israel, Gaza, and beyond.”

He observed that the AFJMG advocates for the Jewish Museum of Greece, “an institution whose entire purpose is to preserve and explain history. We support this museum and host events on days like today because history isn’t just a reminder of what was, it’s also a warning of what the future holds if we’re not careful, if we let down our guard, and at this inflection point for our world, this history is more important than ever.”

Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou thanked everyone for attending the event, noting its importance, and acknowledged the dignitaries present, including Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Chancellor V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos who represented His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Acting Consul General of Israel in New York Aviv Ezra, Consul General of Germany in New York David Gill, Consul General of Greece in Los Angeles Ioannis Stamatekos, Rabbi Diana Gerson, and AFJMG President Solomon Asser. “We meet here today to honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, 6 million Jews and other minorities were systemically persecuted and mass murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators, among them 70,000 Greek Jews who perished during the atrocities of the Holocaust – 85% of the historic Jewish community in Greece that has always been an integral part of our nation,” Konstantinou said. “As we speak, minorities around the world are being targeted on the basis of religion, ethnicity, race, sexual orientation, or disability, public discourse is being plagued with conspiracy theories and neo-Nazi rhetoric. Hate speech is disturbingly widespread on social media, stereotypes and discrimination alarmingly infiltrate our society – this is why we need to take action.”

He continued: “It is our historic duty to tackle anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia, bigotry, and discrimination. We need to fight ignorance, indifference, and intolerance – it is actually our collective responsibility to raise awareness and remain vigilant against hate speech and hate crimes. Educating the younger generations of this tragic period is of fundamental importance.”

“Tonight we are particularly honored to have with us as a keynote speaker a renowned Greek author, Beatriki Saias-Magrizou, of Jewish descent, whose book The Bracelet of Fire is a gripping story of those who lost everything but found the courage to rise again, of those who passed through the flames and emerged more alive than ever. Remembering the victims, heroes, and the lessons of the Holocaust is particularly important today as Holocaust deniers and minimizers are growing louder in public disclosure. We must pass the history of the Holocaust to our grandchildren and their grandchildren in order to keep real the promise of ‘Never Again’ – this is how we prevent future genocides.”

Acting Consul General of Israel in New York Aviv Ezra said, “it is truly a privilege to stand alongside all of you here tonight to honor the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust, and specifically those tens of thousands from the historic community of Greece who were murdered by the Nazi regime. This is especially vital today, just three months after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust itself on October 7. As many of you know, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel with a stated goal of eradicating the Jewish people from the river to the sea and exceeded even the Nazi regime in gleefully broadcasting their crimes against humanity for all to watch. They were not just about killing Israelis, but rather to kill the spirit of the state of Israel and the people of Israel.” He continued: “Facing a climate that seems not to have sufficiently internalized the lessons of the Holocaust, letting the demonization of Jews run rampant enough to provoke this unprecedented pogrom, our tiny nation has been engaged since October 7 in the fight for its very survival… what makes today’s world different for Jews is not the genocidal anti-Semitism of our enemies, that unfortunately has been a constant in our history, but that today, we as the Jewish people have the ability to defend ourselves by ourselves in the face of any threat.”

He also noted the tragic loss of 87% of the Greek Jewish population during the Holocaust, especially the nearly 50,000 from the community of Thessaloniki, as portrayed in The Bracelet of Fire. “History is also full of beacons of light: in 1943, in the midst of the genocide against the Jews of Europe, the leadership of the Greek island of Zakynthos refused and pushed back against Nazi orders and threats to hand over a list of their Jewish residents for deportation – instead, they heroically they made the decision not to be bystanders but rather to be upstanders and effectively hid every single member of their Jewish community and saved 275 souls. Because of their courage their community was the only Jewish community to survive the Nazi occupation in full, and the point is, imagine what the world would look like if only other European leaders had shown the same courage.”

“When we say ‘Never again’ we do not mean that never again will we face terrible hatred, but rather that never again will we be bystanders in the face of that hatred. Today we stand at this crossroads specifically, and let us make the right decision that history and morality requires from us all and stand together against darkness and destruction and in favor of light and life.”

Representing His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, Archdiocese Chancellor Fr. Papazafiropoulos noted that His Eminence would have been there but he is traveling in Greece and will deliver the keynote address at the National Day of Remembrance of the Greek Jewish martyrs and heroes of the Holocaust in Thessaloniki, “a city whose Jewish history is of enormous significance.”

AFJMG President Solomon Asser noted that “we are here tonight to remember that hate is destructive,” adding that the Jewish Museum of Greece, whose main supporter is the AFJMG, “safeguards the Jewish Greek heritage that goes back 2500 years with artifacts, books, memorabilia, clothing, and at the same time, teaching the teachers to teach the students about the Holocaust where 87% of the Jewish population perished.”

“Unfortunately, survivors are disappearing quickly and it becomes crucial to safeguard that history,” he noted, adding that “Greece has honored this day since it was instituted by the European Union… and supported Israel after the recent attack on October 7.” He thanked the Consul General for “honoring this day as one of the most important events of the year. May the days to come lift the fog… for a peaceful world without hate or racism or anti-Semitism, God bless us all.”

Rabbi Gerson then led the moving Remembrance Prayer which included the 23rd Psalm, which was followed by Levy’s introduction of the keynote speaker and the screening of the trailer for the ERT series The Bracelet of Fire. The trailer received warm and extended applause from the audience as did the author and keynote speaker, Beatriki Saias-Magrizou.

In her remarks, Saias-Magrizou shared her father Joseph’s remarkable story of survival, beginning with their typical family life and then the horrors that followed with the Nazi occupation, the deportation of the Jews of Thessaloniki, and the terrible ordeal in the concentration camp, including Joseph’s enduring of horrific medical experiments. Sharing her father’s poignant words as a survivor, admiring Anne Frank and her story, he wondered: “What did I do? What will I leave behind me?” Saias-Magrizou responded: “Us, father, your children and grandchildren. Your dignified life and precious testimony, father. Your precious testimony to share with the world, so that it will not be forgotten, father!”

Levy thanked the speakers and everyone for participating, especially keynote speaker Saias-Magrizou, “you have done your part, and then some, in ensuring that we live up to the edict of ‘Never Again’.” He also thanked the supporters of AFJMG which coordinated and sponsored the event, and the event’s supporters, Alma Bank, the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce, the Hellenic-American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA), the Hellenic Medical Society of New York, and the Hellenic Lawyers Association.

Gifted violinist Rafailia Kapsokavadi performed beautiful pieces, including the theme from the film ‘Schindler’s List‘ as the guests took their seats at the start of the event.

A light reception followed the presentation.