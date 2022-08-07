x

August 7, 2022

Hollywood Casino at Greektown Introduces New Chef and Remodelled Menu 

August 7, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
Detroit's Greektown. (Photo by Michael Barera, via Wikimedia Commons)
Detroit's Greektown. (Photo by Michael Barera, via Wikimedia Commons)

DETR0IT – Petro Drakopoulous is Hollywood Casino’s new executive chef at Greektown in downtown Detroit. Renovations, updated menu selections, and a fresh experience is awaiting customers, with two more upcoming restaurants joining Hollywood Casino later in the year.

Prism steakhouse, Barstool Sportsbook, the newly reimagined Rock Bar, and Monroe Market food hall are all part of the guest’s gastronomic experience.

Chef Drakopoulous began his culinary career at the age of 15 with a hot dog stand on the streets of Chicago. His experience includes years at the Marriott properties in Chicago and Anaheim, the Detroit-area food scene involving development of Detroit Shipping Company in Midtown in 2016, and the opening of downtown Detroit’s Texas de Brazil in 2011. He now joins Hollywood Casino following two years as executive chef and director of food and beverage at Detroit’s Atheneum Hotel.

“We’re thrilled to have Chef Petro at the reins of our culinary operations as executive chef. His experience, leadership, creativity, and skills in the kitchen are beyond reproach,” said John Drake, general manager of Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

“Under Chef Petro’s guidance, we’ll be working to offer guests and diners an unmatched culinary experience.  Whether you’re grabbing a quick, casual afternoon snack, celebrating with an elegant steakhouse dinner, or anything in between, we’re aiming to deliver the best in quality, taste, service, and dining experience,” he added.

Since his start at Hollywood Casino, he rebuilt the menu at Prism steakhouse, including the introduction of entrée salads and the addition of more proteins, as well as a renewed emphasis on modern, composed plates and authentic Greek flavors.

“The culinary world is always changing and advancing, and we want to ensure we’re keeping up with the latest trends, but delicious flavors, beautiful plating, and quality service never go out of style,” Chef Petro mentioned. “We’re looking to combine the best of what’s been done at the property to date, and marry it with my personal touch for the ultimate culinary experience at Hollywood Casino at Greektown.”

Additionally, Chef Petro will be presenting the first-ever gastronomic menu and a renovated drink selection at Rock Bar, located in the property’s gaming area. The newly redesigned cocktail bar can accommodate up to 100 guests to enjoy unique and classic beverages, appetizers and small plates, entertainment across multiple television screens, as well as machine gaming.

Barstool Sportsbook will have a new weekend brunch menu designed by Chef Petro which is available Saturdays and Sundays beginning 9am to noon. Comfort foods will be part of the deal with dishes like biscuits and gravy, berry waffles, and a fried bologna sandwich making a debut. In terms of drinks, a Barstool Sportsbook favorite is its exceptional Bloody Mary with all toppings, including a fried chicken finger.

The Monroe Market food hall offers casual dining which will also be altered by the chef’s leadership. 313 Burger Bar and Basil Leaf Pizza will join forces into one shared space, making room for new additions including Detroit Taco Company, a local favorite which is expected to open later in the summer.

More information on Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s culinary offerings is available at: https://www.hollywoodgreektown.com/.

