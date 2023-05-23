x

May 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

SPORTS

Holland Top Scorer in 6-1 Win over Hoboken FC

May 23, 2023
By The National Herald
Joseph Holland
Joseph Holland. Photo: eleftheriapancyprian

He only needed 2 goals to become the top scorer in the Eastern Premier Soccer League (EPSL) so Joseph Holland put in four against Hoboken FC 1912 on Saturday, May 20th in the final game of the 2022/2023 season as the NY Pancyprian Freedoms won 6-1 at home in Belson Stadium. The NYPF end the season as champions of the Eastern Premier Soccer League Metropolitan conference with 17 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws.

Holland is the top EPSL goal scorer with 20 goals and 4 assists in 10 games, and James Tristino is the EPSL assist leader with 8 assists and 10 goals in 12 games. The team scored 64 goals in the regular season and only allowed 15.

In addition to the EPSL Metropolitan conference, the NYPF beat Doxa SC to claim the 2022/2023 Eastern New York State Soccer Association Manning Cup on March 12, 2023 and beat Lansdowne Yonkers FC to win the 2022 US Adult Soccer Association Region 1 Werner Fricker Cup on November 23, 2022.

The NYPF play in the EPSL Metropolitan Conference Semi Final on Sunday, June 4th against fourth place Zum Schneider FC at Belson Stadium at St. Johns University.

RELATED

SPORTS
Zeca’s Departure from F.C. Copenhagen: A Potential Reunion with Panathinaikos?

COPENHAGEN - Carlos Zeca, captain of F.

SPORTS
Dortmund Striker Haller on Verge of League Title after Cancer Treatment
SPORTS
Real Madrid’s 3.2-Second Miracle Seals EuroLeague Title, Olympiacos Left Stunned

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.