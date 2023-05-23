Holland Top Scorer in 6-1 Win over Hoboken FC

SPORTS

He only needed 2 goals to become the top scorer in the Eastern Premier Soccer League (EPSL) so Joseph Holland put in four against Hoboken FC 1912 on Saturday, May 20th in the final game of the 2022/2023 season as the NY Pancyprian Freedoms won 6-1 at home in Belson Stadium. The NYPF end the season as champions of the Eastern Premier Soccer League Metropolitan conference with 17 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws.

Holland is the top EPSL goal scorer with 20 goals and 4 assists in 10 games, and James Tristino is the EPSL assist leader with 8 assists and 10 goals in 12 games. The team scored 64 goals in the regular season and only allowed 15.

In addition to the EPSL Metropolitan conference, the NYPF beat Doxa SC to claim the 2022/2023 Eastern New York State Soccer Association Manning Cup on March 12, 2023 and beat Lansdowne Yonkers FC to win the 2022 US Adult Soccer Association Region 1 Werner Fricker Cup on November 23, 2022.

The NYPF play in the EPSL Metropolitan Conference Semi Final on Sunday, June 4th against fourth place Zum Schneider FC at Belson Stadium at St. Johns University.