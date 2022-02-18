x

Hold the Phone, Check the Net: Greeks Gone Phishing Off Deep End

February 17, 2022
By The National Herald
Φωτογραφία: Ευρωκινηση
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Showing how susceptible online users are to scamsters, Greece ranked 5th in the world among the countries with the most phishing attacks in the third quarter of 2021, and being preyed upon.

That was according to data from the Outseer Fraud and Payments Report analyzed by Atlas VPN released on Jan. 26 that said 45 percent of fraud attacks worldwise abuse brand names, as happened in Greece when people were duped by a site.

Cybercriminals went after Greek businesses and organizations in 7 percent of all phishing attacks that took place worldwide from July through September of 2021, the report showed.

The first four countries were the United States (21 percent), Spain (14 percent), South Africa (12 percent) and The Philippines (9 percent.) The US was the favorite target because of the larger numbers of major corporations.

The Outseer report presents an analysis of fraud attacks and consumer fraud data, showing how widespread the use of malware is to infect computers and phones and with phishing.

That is the fraudulent practice of sending emails purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

 

Video

Mitsotakis: A Pledge to Keep Communication Channels with Russia Open

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders confirmed their unity, their support of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and their determination to take joint action with NATO if there is an invasion of the country by Russia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said following the conclusion of the informal summit of European Council members on the Ukraine on Thursday.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

