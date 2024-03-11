Hold the Ice: Greece, Turkey Talks in Ankara Aim to Advance Diplomacy

Politics

ANKARA – The cooling of tensions between Greece and Turkey – except some problematic issues such as Cyprus – has brought a detente and end to Turkish belligerence and now the two sides are set to hold a political dialogue in Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has shown renewed interest in joining the European Union some 19 years after the process began and worsened under his authoritarian rule, has said he now wants to try diplomacy.

To that end, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar and his Greek counterpart Alexandra Papadopoulos will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

While that’s a lower-level meeting, the two countries have said they want to continue with so-called Confidence Building Measures and other talks to try to resolve lesser disputes although Turkey still wants Greek troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast.

What is on the table, said Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah, is the idea of mutual energy exploration – Turkey had earlier sent energy research vessels off Greek islands – and maritime boundaries.

https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/turkiye-greece-work-for-political-dialogue-in-fresh-start

Erdogan earlier had said that if Greece doubled its maritime boundaries in the Aegean as it did in the Ionian Sea, further cutting off Turkey’s coast from the seas in an area it has promoted heavily for tourism that it would be a cause for war.

He has stopped, however, threatening to invade Greece but has not withdrawn the Blue Homeland doctrine which claims some Greek territories, including the seas and parts of the Continental Shelf which had brought the countries to near-conflict levels.

The rapprochement advanced when Erdogan visited Athens in December, 2023 and a symbolic, non-binding declaration was signed aimed at keeping the two sides talking diplomatically instead of ratcheting up tensions as before.

That visit led to Greece allowing Turkish citizens to visit 10 Greek islands in the northern Aegean for up to seven days and Turkey agreeing to hold back refugees and migrants trying to reach islands and cross over the northern land border at the Evros River.

Turkey also stopped sending F-16 fighter jets into Greek airspace after US President Joe Biden said he wants to sell Turkey more of the jets and upgrade the Turkish Air Force while opening a window for Greece to get F-35 fighters.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was moving to increase Greece’s arsenal, including acquiring French Rafale fighter jets and warships as well as American warships and making a mutual defense pact with France.

For Mitsotakis, the demarcation of the continental shelf and economic exclusive zone is the only “difference” between the countries, but even if the issue isn’t resolved, he said Turkey and Greece “should be able to coexist and focus on a positive agenda.”

Mitsotakis is expected to visit Ankara this May as a reciprocation for Erdoğan’s visit in hopes that continued talks could bring collaboration in energy hunts instead of confrontational issues.