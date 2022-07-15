HNDS Chief Floros Meets with Member of US House of Representatives Bilirakis

General News

ATHENS – The Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros, who is paying an official visit to the USA met with the member of the House of Representatives Gus Bilirakis.

In a post on Twitter, Floros commented that it was a great honour to have had a meeting with the co-president of the Hellenic Council and member of the House of Representatives Gus Bilirakis, in the presence of the Greek Ambassador to USA, Ms Papadopoulou.

Floros also met with the director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, James Hursch. They discussed Greece-US strategic cooperation and the prospects for strengthening and ensuring Greece’s military capability, as well as the use of all the available support and financing tools.