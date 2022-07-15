x

July 15, 2022

HNDS Chief Floros Meets with Member of US House of Representatives Bilirakis

July 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
HNDS chief Floros meets with member of US House of Representatives Bilirakis. (Photo via Facebook)

ATHENS – The Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros, who is paying an official visit to the USA met with the member of the House of Representatives Gus Bilirakis.

In a post on Twitter, Floros commented that it was a great honour to have had a meeting with the co-president of the Hellenic Council and member of the House of Representatives Gus Bilirakis, in the presence of the Greek Ambassador to USA, Ms Papadopoulou.

Floros also met with the director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, James Hursch. They discussed Greece-US strategic cooperation and the prospects for strengthening and ensuring Greece’s military capability, as well as the use of all the available support and financing tools.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

