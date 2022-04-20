HNDGS Chief Floros Takes Part at Meeting on Ukraine

Politics

ATHENS – Hellenic National Defence General Staff Chief General Konstantinos Floros on Tuesday took part in an extraordinary online meeting with his counterparts from Australia, France, Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Norway, The Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Turkey, called by the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley’s initiative.

The latest developments in Ukraine with respect to the escalation of the Russian attack in the eastern part of the country, as well as possible ways to support Ukraine in its effort to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity were discussed at the meeting.