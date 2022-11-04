HNDGS Chief Floros: Exercise Balkan Shield 2022 a Message of Stability and Safety (Photos)

Balkan Shield 2022. (Photo by SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – “We saw excellent cooperation between friendly and allied Balkan countries with which we share the same beliefs about the area, namely, those of peace, stability and security,” underlined the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Konstantinos Floros on Friday, the Day of Distinguished Visitors of the exercise Balkan Shield 2022 at the training center of armoured vehicles in Avlona.
Floros said that the exercise, in which seven countries took part, was carried out excellently, noting that “we saw cooperation in extremely complex tasks.
Taking part in the exercise were 250 individuals with 25 vehicles and 11 helicopters from Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Romania.
ATHENS - Opposition PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis, in an interview with Kontra TV late on Thursday, spoke about the widening of social inequality and the collapse of citizens' purchasing power due to increased inflation and energy costs, stressing that the government applies a distorted model, while refusing to accept PASOK-KINAL's proposal to impose price caps on retail trade.
