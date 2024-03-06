HMSNY Third Hippocratic Oath Symposium Held on March 5

Events

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) held its Third Hippocratic Oath Symposium on March 5 at Lenox Hill Hospital’s Einhorn Auditorium in New York City. The event honored Dr. Anthony Vintzileos, Professor of Obstetrics-Gynecology at Northwell Health, and focused on the theme of ‘The Hippocratic Oath and Women’s Health.’ The fascinating presentations highlighted Hippocrates of Kos, the Father of Medicine, his impressively advanced knowledge of obstetrics, the HMSNY’s participation in Hippocratic Week which took place October 16-23, 2023 and included the Hippocratic Oath Ceremony on October 21 in Kos, and the efforts for all doctors to recite the original Hippocratic Oath in Kos.

Dr. Spyros Mezitis, the event organizer, sponsor, HMSNY past president, and current President of the Federation of Hellenic Medical Societies of North America, gave the welcoming remarks and noted that “it is a great honor for all of us to support the Hippocratic Oath and Hippocratic medicine.”

He then introduced the HMSNY Executive Board members who were present, including Vice President Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis-Valasiadis, Secretary Dr. Stella Lymberis, Assistant Secretary Dr. Plakogiannis, Assistant Treasurer Dr. Stella Douros, and Board Director Dr. Helen Gouzoulis-Koutsos. President Dr. Antonios Gasparis could not attend due to a prior commitment.

Dr. Mezitis pointed out that the event was also available on Zoom for those who could not attend in person, through the Federation of Hellenic Medical Societies of North America and its Secretary Dr. Elias Iliadis.

The event co-chairs Dr. Michael Plakogiannis and Dr. Frank Chervenak offered their greetings. Dr. Chervenak said: “It is always a special pleasure to be with this wonderful group, and I enjoyed through the past few years working with my good friend Spyros, this is a wonderful group and a wonderful tradition, and Lorraine, I think you introduced me to the term Philhellene, and I’m proud to carry that title, so many wonderful things come out of Greece.”

He shared a quote from the Roman poet Horace in Latin and translated it to English: “‘Greece took captive the rude Latins’ and it’s true they captured the world, it’s so beautiful and wonderful that tradition [of the Hippocratic Oath], Spyros and all of you, sponsoring the young people in the tradition… and I’m so proud to be a part of this, letting a non-Greek be a part of this, thank you.”

Dr. Mezitis then gave his presentation on Hippocrates, Hippocratic medicine, the Oath, and the HMSNY efforts in conjunction with the Hippocratic Institute in Kos, Greece, for promulgating the Hippocratic Oath around the world. He noted that Hippocrates was born on the island of Kos and “established the Hippocratic school of medicine, this is very important because the Hippocratic school of medicine is the medicine that we practice today with the ideals of doing no harm to patients, patient confidentiality, the diet-exercise-activity motive that we follow, and the big thing about Hippocrates and his disciples, they were empathetic, compassionate to their patients, they separated medicine from the superstitions, magic, and religion, and established medicine as a science.”

Dr. Douros then gave her presentation on the Hippocratic Week which took place October 16-23, 2023, and included the Hippocratic Oath Ceremony on October 21 in Kos. Organized by the Global Doctors’ Hippocratic Institute and the International Hippocratic Foundation of Kos, the week of events brought together students from medical schools of Greece and international medical schools and was supported by medical associations from Cyprus, New York, Australia, Great Britain, Athens, Kalymnos, Rhodes and Kos. Dr. Douros noted that young doctors and medical students along with distinguished scientists, academicians and Greek doctors of the diaspora participated. Slides highlighted the impressive activities and events as well as the moving Hippocratic Oath Ceremony at the ancient Asklepieion of Kos. The HMSNY sent four doctors to participate in Hippocratic Week and to take the Oath on Kos. Dr. Douros also shared some of the remarks by Dr. George Patoulis, Regional Governor of Attica and President of the Global Doctors’ Hippocratic Institute, who noted that Hippocratic week “unites the five continents in a leading scientific encounter, in a celebration that bridges science of health in time… from its birthplace in antiquity to the ends of the earth.”

Dr. Chervenak introduced his friend and colleague, the Symposium’s honoree and keynote speaker, Dr. Anthony Vintzileos, who spoke about ‘Hippocratic Tradition as It Relates to Obstetrics,’ highlighting some of the impressive teachings from the Hippocratic Corpus, the collection of medical works, 72 books and 59 treatises- 60 of which survive to the present day after the Library of Alexandria burned down in 48 BC, that record the teachings of Hippocrates and form the foundation of modern medicine. Hippocrates’ teachings in obstetrics are still studied today and continue to influence methods. He also noted that Hippocrates went to Athens and his contemporaries included the greatest historical figures of the time, Socrates, Plato, Pericles, Euripides, Sophocles, Phidias, and Aristotle.

Dr. Vintzileos then discussed the Hippocratic Oath noting how the original ancient Greek text is the only one while there are several English versions, many of which are based on mistranslated Latin versions and not the original Greek. He went through the ancient Greek text line by line, comparing it to Latin and English translations, especially in the line – “οὐδὲ γυναικὶ πεσσὸν φθόριον δώσω,” which according to an English translation by Greeks should be: “I will not give a woman a destructive pessary [an ancient form of contraception],” but other English versions render as “I will not give a woman a pessary to cause abortion.”

Dr. Vintzileos, along with his teacher Ioannis Hippocrates Mylonas, have written an article on the topic titled ‘Revisiting the Evolution of the Hippocratic Oath in Obstetrics and Gynecology’ which will be published in the prestigious American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

All the doctors present then stood and recited the Hippocratic Oath in the English translation by Greeks, led by Dr. Vintzileos.