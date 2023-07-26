x

July 26, 2023

Editorial

History Has Been Made: The Greek Diaspora Can Vote without Restrictions

July 26, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
greek parliament syntagma
A snapshot of the centre of Athens, Tuesday 25 July 2023. (KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

The Greek Parliament made history. It made a broad and beneficial decision for the nation. A decision that sets it on a new course for the long term. With a strong majority, it granted the right to vote to Greek expatriates without restrictions.

However important this fact may be – and it certainly is – there is another dimension. The Parliament finally acknowledged reality: that the borders of Hellenism are not confined to Greek territory. They extend to the ends of the earth – and this constitutes an exceptionally potent multiplier of the nation’s strength.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis not only acknowledged this dimension of Hellenism but also put it into action, adding yet another achievement to his modernization efforts. Thus, he is rightfully awarded the title of Prime Minister of Expatriate Hellenism.

Remaining faithful to his pre-election promises, Mitsotakis immediately after his election in 2019 fought to pass through the Parliament the same electoral law for expatriates that applies in Greece. However, when it proved impossible to secure 200 votes, he chose to accept a compromise law, hoping that one day it would be improved.

And that day came much sooner than expected. From now on, Greek citizens who are either permanent residents abroad or happen to be abroad on election day and are registered in the electoral rolls will be able to vote. Additionally, we will still be able to vote if we happen to be in Greece.

Is this law perfect? Is any law perfect? Probably not. All laws evolve, and improvements are welcome. The same goes for this law. For example, as I have advocated many times, postal and electronic voting is necessary. The distances between the consulates and places where many expatriates live, not only in America but in all countries, make postal/electronic voting a necessity. And as such, sooner or later, it will be implemented.

However, as I pointed out in my open letter to the leaders of the opposition parties last weekend, July 22-23, granting the right to vote is not a favor from the Parliament to us expatriates, nor does it solve the problems that complicate the relationship between the motherland and the diaspora.

That’s why the establishment of a Ministry of Hellenes Abroad is the next logical step.

We often criticize Greece for its shortcomings: its slow pace of modernization, its labyrinthine bureaucracy. However, there is another dimension: slowly but steadily – and lately at a faster pace – Greece is taking significant steps forward, such as granting the right to vote to the Greek diaspora, which unleashes its potential.

Therefore, we warmly congratulate and thank the political forces that made this improvement in the expatriate voting process a reality, starting of course with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, but also the parties that voted for the law, specifically the governing New Democracy and the opposition PASOK-KINAL, NIKI, and Plefsis Eleftherias.

