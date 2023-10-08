Historical Observations: The Extended Career and Service of Alexandros Diomidis

Columnists

This article will focus on the second half of Alexandros Diomidis’ life, from his time as Governor of the Bank of Greece starting in 1929 and until he became premier in 1949. The electoral victory of Eleftherios Venizelos in 1928 signalled a promising future for the Greek economy. There was investment in infrastructure projects to settle the Asia Minor refugees and the government’s program also included land improvement in the plains of Thessaloniki and Serres-Drama, in Epirus, Crete, and Boeotia – as well road construction across the country.

Such projects needed international loans to be brought to fruition. The Bank of Greece commenced its operations around the time of the Wall Street crash in 1929 and the mission of the Bank was “to create a favourable climate for attracting the funds floating on the international market.”

Diomidis first described 1929 as a not uneventful year for the world economy but the collapse of the stock market in October, 1929 in New York triggered a global recession that impacted almost every national economy. However, during 1930 and for a part of 1931, the Greek economy appeared to have initially escaped some of the ravages of the global depression. Greece’s main exports were tobacco, olive oil, and currants, and it also relied on shipping and migrant remittances. Greek-Americans were the largest remitters of funds to Greece.

According to the Wall Street Journal on February 25, 1931, as Governor of the Bank of Greece, Diomidis visited London and Paris in early 1931 in an attempt to secure the second part of a loan for Greece’s public works programs. However neither Britain nor France were in the mood to make loans given the state of financial markets. Britain’s decision to abandon the gold standard by floating its currency in August, 1931 had a deleterious effect on Greece’s economy. Greek businesses and traders who held funds in London tied to the gold standard were in serious trouble. There was a flight away from the drachma that would force the Bank of Greece to take drastic measures to ensure the country did not run out of money. Even the establishment of a banker’s committee did nothing to stop the flight from the drachma. Venizelos tried to protect the drachma by tying it to the U.S. dollar, which was still on the gold standard. On September 16, 1931 Diomidis told the Kathimerini newspaper that it seemed impossible for the Greek budget to return to a surplus and that he was worried about the nation’s financial position. Diomidis resigned as Governor on September 26th, 1931 citing health reasons. The real reason was his disagreement with Eleftherios Venizelos’ handling of the drachma crisis. Those measures were designed to protect the gold reserves of the Bank of Greece, but they had the inevitable disadvantage of paralysing trade and business, and thus reducing revenues from customs and taxes. In April 1932, Greece abandoned the gold standard.

During the occupation of Greece during World War II, the Nazis made systematic attempts to seize the assets of the National Bank. Diomidis cooperated with Deutsche Bank, which had managed to stay outside of the immediate circle of influence from Hitler’s rule. He left the National Bank when the occupying government appointed an administrator of its own choosing. After the war he periodically asked the Greek governments to demand compensation for the ‘loans’ to the Nazi occupiers.

In 1945 he became chairman of the Supreme Reconstruction Council that was charged with the reconstruction of a devastated economy and the ravages of the Nazi occupation of Greece. The country would require massive international financial assistance to rebuild the economy. However, reconstruction would be delayed to some extent by the advent of the Greek Civil War between1946-49.

American aid would play a crucial role in Greek reconstruction in the post-1945 period. On April 14, 1949, Diomidis took over as Minister without Portfolio and Vice President of the ‘Government for Cooperation’ of the People’s Party and the Liberals under Themostocles Sofoulis. Upon Sofoulis’ death, Diomidis was sworn in as Prime Minister before King Paul. There were some minor cabinet changes in the coalition government in which Diomidis was deputy prime minister. According to the New York Times on July 7, 1949, the Diomidis cabinet received a vote of confidence of 199-72 votes in the Greek Chamber. A long debate took place in the Chamber with Diomidis deciding to continue the policy of his predecessor. “Emphasis in destroying the communist rebels, cooperation with United Nations, and the U.S. mission to Greece” were the key objectives of Diomidis.

During the civil war, the size of the Greek army had grown to such extent that it was draining the economic and financial resources of the country. In a confidential document written by Henry F. Grady of the American Economic Mission and given to Diomidis, on October 23, 1949, the former urged the Greek government to reduce the size of its army since the communists had been defeated. Maintenance of a large army would result in an adverse effect on the recovery of the economy with the loss of productive labor and the diversion of funds that might otherwise be used for rehabilitation and reconstruction. On January 6, 1950, Diomidis resigned as premier and died later in November, 1950 from a heart attack.

Why did he resign? The New York Times revealed that this was due to a letter from the leader of the Liberal party, Sophocles Venizelos, which indicated that the latter’s party was unwilling to further cooperate with the Populists because Constantine Tsaldaris had violated the spirit of the coalition by campaigning in the provinces. The Liberal party’s withdrawal from the coalition was the result of the resentment over Tsaldaris’ party conducting an election campaign at a time when Greece needed reconstruction following the war against the Communists.

In conclusion, Diomidis was an important figure in modern Greek political history who served as Governor of the Bank of Greece during the economic crisis of 1929-31 and during his tenure as premier he witnessed the end of the Greek Civil War.