Historical Observations: Georgios Kafandaris

Georgios Kafandaris (1873-1946) was a liberal politician who served as prime minister and held the portfolios of the interior, agriculture, and finance in a long political career. The following years 1924, 1926, 1928, and 1932 will describe a small part of his life in public office.

Shortly after the resignation of Eleftherios Venizelos in January 1924, Kafandaris served as premier (February-March 1924) and also became the leader of the Liberal party. The major issue confronting his government was whether Greece should remain a monarchy or become a republic. He believed this resolution could only be achieved via a referendum. The military pressed for a republic, but he disagreed with them and resigned as premier. Alexandros Papanastasiou became premier and he presided over a referendum that established a republic in April, 1924.

In August 1926, General Kondylis overthrew the dictator General Pangalos and served as premier until an election was held in November. During July, Pangalos had former premiers Kafandaris, Papanastasiou, and Michalakopoulos arrested in connection with a plot to overthrow the government and kill Pangalos. The three were exiled to the island of Naxos. Kondylis then released the former premiers, who campaigned for the November election. No party formed a majority in the Chamber and Alexander Zaimis formed an ‘ecumenical’ government of the major parties with Kafandaris as finance minister.

In 1928, as finance minister, Kafandaris concluded a loan with the approval of the League of Nations. The British Banks: Hambros Bank and Erlanger plus other parties in Italy, Sweden, and the U.S. were creditors. The loan covered the stabilization of the drachma, liquidation of arrears from past loans, and the further settlement of refugees. The twin purpose of the loan was: (1) to stabilize the internal situation and normalize political life, and (2) help Greece’s economic recovery and lead to the establishment of a new bank of issue. Any transfer of assets to cover for note issue of the proposed issue bank from the Bank of Greece required the sanction of the shareholders at a general meeting.

A major split occurred between Kafandaris and Venizelos in May, 1928, however, with the latter criticizing the former’s financial policy. “Kafandaris’ proposal to issue all shares in the Bank of Greece to public subscription in a single block [is] a political scandal” reported the British Minister in Athens in his annual report of 1928 to London. Venizelos also criticized Kafandaris over the settlement of the Franco-Greek war debt. Kafandaris resigned as finance minister along with several other parliamentary colleagues, which led to the resignation of the Zaimis administration on May 22. Venizelos was prepared to support any administration that enjoyed a majority in parliament or was able to form a republican government until early elections were held.

Efforts were made by party leaders who had been ministers under Zaimis to re-establish the former government. General Ioannis Metaxas and Panagis Tsaldaris’ efforts for reconstruction were thwarted by Venizelos who told President Koundouriotis that the Liberal party could not support any government which depended for its existence on the parliamentary support of the right. In the end, Metaxas supported Venizelos’ view, which brought back Zaimis into power on May 28. Venizelos became leader to forestall a split in the Liberal party amid rumors of a military dictatorship. In the August general election, Venizelos’ Liberal Party won 178 seats out of 250 and Kafandaris’ Progressive Party won 5 seats.

There was a growing economic and financial crisis during 1932 with Venizelos severely criticized in the Athenian press. He resigned as premier on May 21. President Zaimis invited Tsaldaris (Popular Party) to form a government if Venizelos accepted the dissolution of the Chamber and an election took place. Venizelos refused. Since a coalition government could not be formed, Zaimis asked for the views of Kafandaris and Zavitzianos. Both insisted on the immediate dissolution of the Chamber without the new government having a chance to obtain a vote of confidence. Papanastasiou became premier with the support of Venizelos on May 26, 1932.

Papanastasiou’s short-lived government depended on the support of an uncertain majority in the Chamber and the Senate. Tsaldaris, Kafandaris, and Zavitzianos considered the formation of the new government unparliamentary and abstained from further work in the Chamber and Senate. On June 3, 1932, they regarded the passing of the bill for the mandate of one-third of the members of the Senate as unconstitutional. Papanastasiou resigned on June 3 and Venizelos was once again in power on June 5.

During the election campaign of August-September 1932, Kafandaris criticized Venizelos’ financial policy to secure the votes of his constituents. The election ran smoothly without incident with the following result: Venizelos (Liberal) has 102 supporters in a Chamber of 250 seats and Tsaldaris (Popular Party) 96. The other seats are divided among eight parties, of which the largest, the Progressives led by Kafandaris has 15 seats.

In conclusion, these four chosen dates highlight a small part of Kafandaris’ political life.