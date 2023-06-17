Historical Observations: Baltatzis, among Those Executed for Asia Minor Disaster

Columnists

Georgios Baltatzis was a diplomat and politician who held various ministerial portfolios and faced trial for the Asia Minor debacle in November, 1922. This article will focus on Baltatzis’ tenure as a foreign minister serving during the period 1921-22.

When the Greek premier, Nikolaos Kalogeropoulos returned from the London Conference of February-March, 1921, Baltatzis in a welcoming speech in Athens declared that “no Prime Minister of Greece had ever returned from a diplomatic mission abroad bringing back with him so many victories and laurels!” This quote is an exaggeration since the Allied powers wanted modifications to the Treaty of Sevres, thus leaving Greece diplomatically isolated. In fact, it was a political triumph for the Kemalist regime in Ankara.

After the London Conference, the Greek army suffered a military setback to the Kemalists. The British Minister in Athens, Lord Granville thought that Baltatzis and Theotokis “both concealed any anxiety which they may feel and expressed confidence that Eskishehir would fall in a day or two.” The Athenian press printed stories of military success without ever revealing military casualties. However, the Head of the French Military Mission, General Gramat, expressed concern that a heavy toll of Greek casualties might force them back to Bursa (Proussa). This would be “a terrible blow” for the Greeks.

Meanwhile, the internal Greek situation brought back memories of the activity of the Reservists Leagues that were involved in the events of December, 1916. Granville told Baltatzis that the activities of these groups posed an extreme danger to the internal stability of Greece and also raised concerns about potential violence against the Venizelists. Baltatzis pointed out that Granville was wrong in assuming that a connection existed between the Political Clubs and the former Reservists Leagues “which had been dissolved.” The Esperini newspaper, however, published resolutions of the Political Clubs/Reservists Leagues which were mainly read by officers and soldiers. Baltatzis claimed he never heard of these activities and considered them unimportant. It is hard to believe that he was unaware of the activities of such groups who more than likely had the tacit support of the royalist government.

As the Greek army achieved military successes in Eskishehir and Afion Karahissar in July, 1921, Baltatzis took strong exception to Asquith’s statement made in the House of Commons on August 17 regarding the conflict in Asia Minor. Asquith stated that “the conflict [served no] worthy purposes; it was a war of ambitions and covetousness.” Baltatzis expressed a positive view on the prosecution of the war “and claimed that a higher ideal could hardly be found than the liberation of their fellow Greeks, and indeed of all Christians, from the hated Turkish yoke.”

Nevertheless, the failure to occupy Angora (Ankara) in September forced the Greeks to withdraw to the Eskishehir-Afion Karahissar defensive line until August, 1922. Greek losses at the Sangarios River were heavy, estimated between 18,000-20,000. Baltatzis played down the losses to under 14,000 to maintain public morale in Greece. A diplomatic solution needed to be found to resolve the Asia Minor conflict.

In October-December, Baltatzis and premier Dimitrios Gounaris visited Paris, London, and Rome to discuss a diplomatic solution. In London, the British Foreign Secretary, Lord Curzon told them “to place their case in the hands of the Allies,” since the Treaty of Serves was unratified and a new treaty would need to be drawn up. Baltatzis stated that the Greek public would accept placing its case in the hands of Britain, but France and Italy could not be trusted since they had made agreements with the Turks.

Before they departed from London, Baltatzis conferred with Sir Robert Vansittart, a Foreign Office official, about the possibility of raising a loan “on the open market” in London. The former stated that the Greek army could not remain in Asia Minor “without the loan.” Vansittart thought Baltatzis’ comment added “a somewhat new factor” in the diplomatic equation. “Greece would continue to finance the war from out of her financial resources,” Baltatzis said, however, and in the end, the loan negotiations never eventuated.

On May 18, 1922, Baltatzis announced before the Greek Chamber that deportations and massacres of the Christian population in Pontos were being carried out by the Kemalists. Two American missionaries, Dr. Mark Ward and Frank Yowell alerted Allied High Commissioners in Constantinople of this human tragedy. The Kemalists started the deportations in mid-June, 1921 in the regions of Tripoli, Kerasunda, Amassia, Ordu, and Bafra.

In an audacious move in late July, 1922, Baltatzis addressed two notes to the Allies that Greece requested to occupy Constantinople in an attempt to force the Kemalists to the negotiation table. The Acting British Foreign Secretary, Lord Balfour was surprised at the Greek notes and instructed Bentinck in Athens that a Greece advance on Constantinople would be met by force by the Allies. The Greeks backed down in the end.

Baltatzis approached Bentinck to indicate that that Greece required British assistance as she was no longer able to prosecute the war with her resources.

The Kemalists attacked on a wide front in late August, 1922 leading to a Greek collapse and withdrawal from Asia Minor in September. Baltatzis resigned as foreign minister and was arrested by the Revolutionary Committee in October. He was accused of high treason and appeared before a Military tribunal (known as Trial of Six) in November.

In his defence, he stated that he could not be blamed for the plebiscite of December 1920 because he was not a cabinet minister at the time. He never knew or ever met General Hatzianestis and had nothing to do with the latter’s appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Greek army. Furthermore, he simply continued the foreign policy of his predecessor and was obligated to continue it.

Despite his arguments, the military tribunal sentenced him to death, and he was executed by firing squad at Goudi just outside Athens.