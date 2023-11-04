Historical Observations: Alexandros Diomidis – Stateman and Historian, A Rare Combination

Columnists

Alexandros Diomidis wrote numerous books on topics such as Greek economic history from Byzantine to modern times. His public service included being Governor of the Bank of Greece in 1928. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Alexander Diomidis was an accomplished author and scholar who wrote many books, focusing mainly on economic history during his lifetime. His background in economics and finance allowed him to dig deep into the economic and political history of Greece and the Byzantine Empire.

A sample of his publications are listed by subject covering three themes: political affairs, monetary policies, and economic history. The titles are: ‘The Hague Second Peace Conference of 1907’ and ‘The Foreign Policy of Greece since the European War (1915-16)’, ‘The Finances of Greece before and after November 1, 1920’, ‘The State Budget (1905)’, ‘The causes of the economic decline in Byzantium (1937)’, ‘Economic Adventures declining Byzantium: the final fall of the Byzantine Currency (1939)’, and ‘Byzantine Studies (1942, 1946)’.

Diomidis was the secretary of the Greek delegation at the Hague Second Peace Conference where he provided an excellent account of the Greek point of view. He stated that Greece supported international arbitration as an instrument of solving international conflict. The idea of arbitration stemmed from liberal and progressive elements who saw it as a steppingstone in creating a better means of regulating peace among nations. Internal politics and international relations made the implementation of this approach difficult. A balance needed to be found between the decisions of State Courts and International Arbitration where the latter might impose restrictions on the sovereignty of a State.

Equality between nation-states sounded fine in theory but equality was confronted by other considerations. Two examples from Diomidis’ book will be cited to highlight the concept of such considerations. The Greek-Turkish War of 1897 was resolved due to the intervention of the major European Powers who played an important role in the Greco-Turkish Peace Treaty of 1898. There were outstanding issues that needed to be resolved between Greece and Turkey and a small nation like Greece had no choice but to submit her case for arbitration to the representatives of the six European powers in Constantinople in 1901. On the other hand, Turkey thought the major powers would rule in her favour. In April, 1901, the great powers handed down their decision, which was mostly favourable to Greece. The Powers created an intermediary regime for Greece that stood between that of those states which in Turkey enjoyed the full advantages of the capitulations and those which had no capitulations. Greece was permitted to retain some jurisdiction over her subjects in Turkey and her citizens were granted exemption from taxation. It will be noted that Turkey was always concerned about interference from the major powers in its internal affairs.

Another example dealt with Greek-Romanian relations during the early 20th century. There was Romanian propaganda in Macedonia where Bucharest wished to have a separate Romanian nationality (Koutzo-Vlachs) recognized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople. Their claim was rejected by the Patriarchate as unfounded and contrary to the ecclesiastical rules and traditions of the Orthodox Church, which led to a rupture in the relations between Athens and Bucharest. Both nations recalled their ministers for consultation. The Sultan, however, issued an ‘Irade’ (Decree) on May 9/22, 1905 recognizing the Romanian claims.

The Romanian government denounced the commercial agreement with Greece dated December 19, 1900 in which there was a protocol that legally recognized the Greek communities resident in Romania. Greece sought to resolve its difference with Romania via diplomatic means and Athens proposed that the matter be submitted to the Hague arbitration Court for its adjudication. However, Bucharest rejected the Greek suggestion on February 21/March 3, 1906. Meanwhile prominent Greeks who had been domiciled for many years were expelled by the Romanian government. On June 14, 1906 Athens finally severed its relations with Bucharest. Diomidis argued that Romania violated all principles of international law.

Both examples above highlight that equality among states was a myth where great powers could impose their will on smaller powers. Alternatively, a small power (Romania) could reject arbitration from another small power (Greece) with impunity.

After Diomidis’ departure from public office in the early 1930s, he become involved with economic history focusing on Byzantium and its currency. Diomidis described the Byzantine economy as similar to those of other kingdoms of the period and highlighted the strength of its currency in international trade. However, the rise of the Italian maritime cities in the 11th century saw the entry of their currency into the Byzantine empire which caused the Byzantine currency to lose its value.

In 1943, he published his first volume of Byzantine Studies which was based on the politics of the Macedonian dynasty, the large estates, the 11th century crisis and its destruction of Hellenism in Asia Minor. Diomidis mentioned that the impoverishment of the farmers did not help the Byzantine economy, which gradually contributed to its decline. In 1945, he was elected a member of the Academy of Athens where he continued to present his research findings before this august body.

Addressing fellow members at the Academy of Athens on March 15, 1947, Diomidis referred to certain developments and important personalities that marked the 1000- year history of Byzantium. He observed that an increase in land taxes which the state viewed as a source of public revenue drove peasants off their land and also contributed to the reduction of agricultural output.

In contemporary matters, Diomidis represented economic liberalism during the period when Keynesian theory and political intervention by government was in ascendancy in the post-1945 period. His work on the economic history of Byzantium was continued by M. Andreadis who continued his work on Byzantine coinage.

Diomidis bequeathed a part of his fortune to the Greek state, which led to the creation of the Diomidis botanical garden in Athens with its great variety of plants.

In conclusion, Diomidis was a notable author whose literary contributions established him as one of the great Greeks of his generation.