Historical Observations: Alexandros Diomidis – Patient Builder and Re-Builder amid Disasters

Alexandros Diomidis was a Greek lawyer, economist, scholar, and a liberal politician. He served as minister of finance and foreign affairs, governor of the National Bank and the Bank of Greece, and as well as prime minister in the second half of 1949.

Diomidis was born on December 22, 1875 in Athens and was the son of Nikolaos Diomidis, a lawyer, and Eleni Filaretou. He came from the distinguished Diomidis-Kyriakis family of politicians and lawyers. His grandfather, Diomidis Kyriakis, was a law professor and prime minister.

Alexandros Diomidis studied law and economics at the universities of Athens, Paris, Fribourgou, Leipzig, and Berlin. In 1905, he was awarded a PhD in Law from the University of Leipzig. After returning to Greece, he was appointed assistant professor of administrative law at the Law School of the University of Athens. Whilst practicing law, Diomidis was also a correspondent for the diaspora newspapers: ‘Nees Imeres’ (Trieste) and New Free Press (Vienna). In 1907, he participated in the second Hague Peace Conference as secretary of the Greek delegation, and he was one of the founders of the Athenian Education Club in 1910.

In 1909, premier Kyriakoulis Mavrimichalis appointed Diomidis as prefect of Attico-Boetia and his friends encouraged him to go into politics. In the November, 1910 elections, he was elected Member of Parliament for Spetses and had the distinction of being a member of the Revision Committee of the Constitution. He was re-elected Member of Parliament for Spetses in the 1912 elections and served as Finance Minister (August, 1912-February, 1915) in the government of Eleftherios Venizelos. As finance minister, Diomidis dealt with financial problems arising in the national budget from war expenses and the integration of new territory into the Greek state. He proceeded with tax reform and also served as the interim Minister of Justice from March to June 1913.

During 1916-17, Venizelos appointed Diomidis as envoy of the provisional government of Salonika and sent him to Paris and London seeking the recognition and financial support of France and Britain. In 1917-18, Diomidis negotiated a loan under the Anglo-French-U.S. financial Agreement1918 which gave Greece credit to cover its war expenses during the Great War. He served as foreign minister (December, 1918-November, 1919) and was also a member of the Greek peace delegation in Paris in 1919. Between 1918 and 1920 he was co-director of the National Bank. After Venizelos’s electoral defeat in November, 1920, he lived abroad until the Asia Minor disaster.

After the Asia Minor catastrophe, he served temporarily as finance minister (September-November, 1922) in the Krokidas government but resigned over his disagreement with the revolutionary committee led by Nikolaos Plastiras regarding the execution of the so-called six. In 1922, he co-founded the newspaper, ‘Eleftheron Vima’, to give a voice to liberal ideas.

In 1923, he was appointed Governor of the National Bank (1923-28) and as governor, he dealt mainly with monetary policy. The National Bank also operated as a central bank for Greece in organizing the banking system and expanding its operations on a national basis so that all sectors of economic activity were financed. He also ensured the expansion of the Bank’s network at home and abroad with the establishment of the New York Branch in 1926. Of course, the effort to reconstruct and stabilize the Greek economy after the First World War could not be completed without the restructuring of the banking sector. The National Bank contributed to the rehabilitation of the Asia Minor refugees and the rebuilding of Salonika after the great fire of 1917,

A Central Bank of Greece was created in May, 1928 with Diomidis appointed as its governor to implement the monetary policy of the government and to issue bank notes.

The establishment of a Central Bank was a condition demanded by foreign governments under the auspices of the League of Nations in order for the League to grant necessary loans to stabilize the Greek economy. The terms of these loans included the stabilization of the currency (drachma), liquidation of loan arrears, and further assistance in the establishment of refugees. An Agricultural Bank was created to replace the National Bank’s role in providing credit for agricultural development. Hambro’s Bank and Erlangers of London and Speyer &Co and National City Company of New York were the main loan providers to Greece with other loans coming from Sweden, Italy and Switzerland.

Diomedes worked towards settling Greece’s war debts with the allies, for the financing of the large public projects to improve drainage, and for the financing public utility projects such as the production and distribution of electricity and water to Greek cities. He took a great interest in the country’s industrialization and the exploitation of its domestic wealth-producing resources. He also exhibited a special interest in using waterfalls in the production of electricity and more generally in the efforts to reconstruct the electricity production and distribution sector. For this reason, he promoted in May, 1920 the establishment of the Syndicate of Hydroelectric Studies and Installations of Western Macedonia and mainland Greece.

However, these plans could not be realized in the interwar period as foreign investors were reluctant to proceed with large-scale investments that would only pay off in the long term. The English investors finally imposed their view on the Greek government to build thermoelectric plants that required less investment

and which had the advantage for them of being based on imported fuel

which strengthened their own export trade. The contracts signed at the time,

both for the generation and distribution of electricity and for other projects, were strongly criticized, but it is extremely doubtful whether, given the conditions of the time, it was possible to achieve anything better.

This period, which begins with the Asia Minor disaster and ends with the bankruptcy of 1932, is characterized both by the large increase in external debt that was due to excessive borrowing and the relatively unfavorable terms of the loans, but also by the impressive growth rate of Greek industry and, in general, of the Greek economy.