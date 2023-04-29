Historic Parade from St. Nicholas to Bowling Green in Manhattan (Vid)

General News

NEW YORK – It was a thrilling march … a historic pre-parade on the weekend of the Greek Parade on 5th Avenue … which started from the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center and reached renowned Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan, where the traditional raising of the Greek flag took place on Friday, April 28.

It was the culmination of events in preparation for Sunday’s big Parade.

The Evzones, the Presidential Guard of the Hellenic Republic, for the first time in history passed through the doors of the new St. Nicholas Church at Ground Zero, evoking a special spirit for this little parade, which included the participation of Greek-American schools.

It was a truly moving scene, and even non-Greek passersby recorded the arrival of the Euzones, to the sounds of the marchers, which set the tone for the upcoming great national Greek celebration.

The moving ceremony at Bowling Green wa held in the presence of the Ambassador of Greece in Washington Alexandra Papadopoulou, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinos, the Ambassador of Greece to the UN, Evangelos Sekeris, the Consul, Dimitrios Papageorgiou, and numerous Greek-Americans and businessmen.

The Emcees were Mamie Stathatos and Aris Kourkoumelis.