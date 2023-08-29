Historic Kostis Palamas Residence in Plaka Undergoes Restoration

Culture

ATHENS – The historic residence of Kostis Palamas, located at 5 Periandros Street in Plaka, is undergoing restoration by the Ministry of Culture. This initiative is part of the Ministry’s strategy to emphasize buildings under its ownership that possess significant architectural and historical value, with the goal of establishing new cultural hubs in central Athens.

The Ministry of Culture designated the building as a monument in 1999. The expropriation process began in 2020, but after appeals from the former owner, it was finalized in May 2023, transferring ownership to the Ministry. With the generous sponsorship of the “Sylvias Ioannou” Foundation, a restoration and reuse plan for the building is underway, expected to conclude by November’s end. This timeline ensures the project qualifies for funding within the 2021-2027 programming period.

“The Palamas House stands as a poignant historical beacon for Athens. On February 28, 1943, the poet’s funeral procession coincided with the largest resistance demonstration in Athens during the German occupation, invigorating the Greek national spirit. This building serves as a testament to our modern history. Palamas resided at 5 Periandrou Street during his final years. Once restored, it will serve as a center for studying contemporary Greek literature and promoting the works of this esteemed Greek poet,” remarked the Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni. She added, “Preserving its 1930s features, the building’s restoration aligns with our commitment to safeguarding and revitalizing structures in Plaka, a neighborhood deeply intertwined with Athens’ historical essence. Alongside other notable buildings, it forms a foundational network for cultural endeavors, spotlighting the city’s diverse historical epochs.”

In his later years, Kostis Palamas relocated to 5 Periandrou Street after being evicted from his home at 3 Asklipiou Street, which has since been razed. He shared one of the two second-floor apartments with his wife, Maria, their daughter, Nausicaa, and other tenants. It was here that he passed away. 2023 marks the 80th anniversary of the poet’s death.