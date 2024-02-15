x

February 15, 2024

Historic Groundbreaking Set for March 3 at St. Katherine in Naples, FL

February 15, 2024
By The National Herald
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, FL, announced that the groundbreaking ceremony takes place March 3. (Photo: Courtesy of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church)

NAPLES, FL – Get the golden shovels ready! St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, Florida announced that the groundbreaking of the new Youth and Community Education Building, Bell Tower, and outdoor covered Pavilion will take place on Sunday, March 3.

St. Katherine presiding priest Fr. Demetre Mott noted that the Honored Guests at the groundbreaking ceremony will include His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta, and His Grace Bishop Sevastianos of Zelon. A sold out luncheon in the church hall will follow the groundbreaking.

The new construction will be adjacent to the current church and social hall at 7100 Airport Pulling Road in Naples. Construction is expected to begin in May, starting with renovation and reconfiguration of offices, classrooms, ballroom, bathrooms and kitchen in the existing social hall. This will be followed by work on the Youth and Community Center and the Pavilion. The parking lot will also be reconfigured to add additional parking spaces. In addition, William and Anastasia Hoeft have generously sponsored the bell tower, which has been added to the footprint.

A Town Hall was held on February 11 following Divine Liturgy to update parishioners on progress of St. Katherine’s first major building project in 25 years.

The Capital Campaign Committee is comprised of Chairman Art Katsaros, Fr. Demetre Mott, Cathy Callas, Gus Diacoloukas, Dr. Harry Dimopoulos, Foti Frangakis, Nick Gialamas, Sam Giannakakis, Anastasia Hoeft, Jim Ketis, Jim Logothetis, John Pizzi, Kim Sharan, Michael Stefanos, Romeo Terezi, Konstantine Tsiskakis, Dr. Nicholas Vaganos, and Dr. Thomas Williams.

The Capital Expansion Committee consists of Parish Council President John Pizzi, Past Parish Council Presidents Foti Frangakis, Konstantine Tsiskakis, and Jim Ketis, as well as Elaine Melonides, Jim Tatooles, and Parish Architect Emmanuel Daskalakis.

John Pizzi is President of the St. Katherine Parish Council. Executive Committee members are Carol Dimopoulos, Dr. George Gamouras, Ron Lynn, Jo Ann Parris, and Kostas Tsiskakis. Other Council members are Dr. Vlasios Albanis, Michael Karras, Jim Ketis, Jim Logothetis, Dr. Dean Mourselas, Ike Papadopoulos, Jim Tatooles, Romey Terezi, and Tom Venetis.

Naming opportunities still exist for components of the new construction.

More information is available online: https://www.stkatherinenaples.org/.

