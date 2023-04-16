Historic Great Friday at St. Nicholas Shrine in Manhattan

Church

NEW YORK. No words can describe the historic Great Friday at St. Nicholas Church and National Shrine in New York City. It was a historic witness in the most secular city in the country and Ground Zero is the secular of the secular. But now a Cross commands the high point on Liberty Park, a solid marble St. Nicholas Church glows in the dark and over a huge congregation who came from all over the country to process the Epitaphios around Ground Zero. All the ages and generations participated.

It took an hour to descend from the Park and back. Present was the prominent businessman and philanthropist Michael Psaros who was instrumental in finishing St. Nicholas.