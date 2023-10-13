Historic Community of St. John in Boston Hosts Successful Festival

United States

BOSTON – The Greek festival of the community of St. John the Baptist in Boston was successfully held. The historic parish helped many thousands of pioneering Greek immigrants when they first arrived in Boston. The festival offered both our compatriots and our American fellow citizens another Greek experience of delicious food and sweets, good company, and a sense of community and social spirit.

The spiritual leader of the community for the last five years, Protopresbyter Fr. Theodore Barbas, who is also the chancellor of the Metropolis of Boston, told The National Herald, that “The festival was a huge success, and I want to express my warm thanks and gratitude to the president of the parish council, Peter Sougarides, and all the council members, the president of the Philoptochos Society, Georgia Lagadinos, and all the members of the Philoptochos. Also, warm thanks to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly and intensively to serve our many hundreds of visitors.”

Fr. Theodore also said, “I thank the donors, supporters, and all our parishioners who came to the festival.” It is noted that visitors came from many places in Massachusetts and New England. Two of the distinguished members of the community of St. Philip of Nashua, Stella Bloom and Athanasia Juri, came from New Hampshire. Bloom has been connected with the community of St. John since she came from Greece.

Theodore Vasileiou, a parishioner of the community of St. Jonh said, “I have been a proud South End resident for over 25 years. The Saint John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church Fall Festival is an annual cultural treat for South End residents old and new. I helped with the preparation of the food, and it was a nice surprise when I welcomed two friendly third-generation families who live in the area of St. John in the South End.”

The church of St. John is located close to the Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

The community of in the city of Boston which consists today by 200 members has written and continues to write its history since the beginning of the 20th century, officially becoming a Religious Organization in 1922. It was a community that opened its arms wide and welcomed pioneering Greek immigrants, helping them find shelter, work, and schools for their children.

From the community’s history, which is posted on its website and was curated by Protopresbyter Professor George Dragas when he served there a few years ago, it is revealed that while it was founded in 1922, it was not until July 31, 1936 that it decided to be recognized and submit to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of North and South America under then-Archbishop of Athenagoras, who later became Ecumenical Patriarch. It is also recorded in the minutes of December 19, 1937, that “the community was named a Metropolis, meaning Cathedral Church.”

In 1924, the community acquired the grand church building, which had been built for the Protestant community in 1862 and later became a Jewish synagogue from 1887 to 1921. In 1924, the Greek community purchased the building for $65,000, putting down $6,000 as a down payment.

Due to economic hardship, the community was unable to make the loan payments, and in 1943, the Franklin Savings Bank foreclosed on the church. However, Greek pride and ambition found a way, and on December 3, 1943, they repurchased the church for $16,000 and registered the ownership with a new name, the ‘Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist’.

Archimandrite Silas Koskinas served as the spiritual leader for many years and later became Bishop of Amphipolis and then of New Jersey. At the same time, Archimandrite Iakovos Koukouzis, who later became Archbishop of North and South America, served as the head of the Cathedral Church of the Annunciation of Boston, which is located close to St. John’s. He also taught at the School of Theology.

In the area of St. John became a Greek neighborhood, with Greek homes, shops, and restaurants, extending to Tremont Street. The community and its Greek school flourished – and The National Herald was on sale daily in those establishments.

In 1972, the neighborhood began to change, and many Greek immigrants were forced to leave the area and move to suburbs such as Roslindale, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Dedham, Medford, and Norwood.

Meanwhile, other parishes were established, such as St. Nektarios in Roslindale and St. Demetrius in Weston. There was a flight of parishioners because the St. John neighborhood had become dangerous, especially at night, but with gentrification, it has become one of the best neighborhoods in Boston. The buildings have gained great value, and it is on par with the area around Copley Square. The church has been completely renovated, and parishioners appreciate the beautiful iconography and excellent chanters. Many of its faithful and devoted parishioners travel several miles on Sundays to attend services there.