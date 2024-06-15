Historic AEK Soccer Team Changes Ownership

SPORTS

A one megaton bomb has been dropped on the Greek soccer world as AEK’s owner Dimitris Melissanidis announced on June 10 that he is leaving and anointing shipowner Marios Iliopoulos as his successor. The developments occurred with incredible speed in the camp of the ‘yellow and black’ (the renowned team’s colors) as the intense rumors over the weekend about a change in the ownership regime of PAE, the holding company that owns AEK, were followed by the statement of Melissanidis confirming his departure from AEK after 11 years.

The price of the transfer of the majority package of PAE – AEK was not disclosed, however initial information indicates that it will reach 90 million euros.

On Monday afternoon, when an emotional Melissanidis presented Iliopoulos to the press, he said:

“The journey has come to an end. I have come to introduce you to Mr. Iliopoulos. He is a new man, he will be the new patron of our team. I won’t hide from you that I thought about it a lot, I’ve been working on it for maybe one, one-and-half years in my head. I ended up with Mario because I know his character, his ambitions, and I am sure he will succeed. I’ll be by his side until he finds his stride. He is self-made, he has made a lot of money and I feel confident that AEK will continue to be with him.

“We are all judged and I will be judged at some point. I am touched. But I must say that the decision I have made is correct. Mr. Iliopoulos is the new owner of PAE, he takes over a healthy team, with capable executives, the sports center, the two museums, and for 49 years the use of our stadium…

“In the whole deal, I had proposals from American funds and with large amounts, but I didn’t want to put AEK through adventures and with people I don’t know. Since we also had experience previously with a multinational, I didn’t even discuss it. However, it is Mr. Iliopoulos’ commitment to finish our sports center, the hotel, and for AEK to do what we had committed to and whatever else is needed. I love football, but let’s not hide age and health… In football I feel better than many, but not all. I’ll stand by Mario, all the cadres are [fanatic]. All this effort will continue. I have said before that at some point this journey will end for me. I believe that everything I committed to do in 2011 I did. I’m getting older, I’ve also gone through a serious health issue, it’s time to leave. I will be close to AEK. All I’m keeping is my suite and whatever AEK needs, I’ll be by their side. I have known Mario for several years.

I want to thank you for all this effort – where we started and where we got to.”

For his part, Iliopoulos declared he will give his all, give his soul for AEK to win championships. He emphasized his awareness of the great responsibility.