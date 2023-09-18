His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos Enthroned in New Jersey

Church

His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos was enthroned at the Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ, on September 16 with H.E. Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Archbishop Demetrios, formerly of America, and His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos among the hierarchs present. (Photo: TNH/ Michalis Kakias)

TENAFLY, NJ – In a moving atmosphere with cries of “axios” ringing in the air, the enthronement of His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, which includes parishes in the states of Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia, took place in the full Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, on September 16.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over the service with other hierarchs and a multitude of priests from across the United States and all the area communities co-officiating.

The enthronement was attended by, among others, His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, formerly of America, members of the Order of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Leadership 100, officials from the Hellenic-American associations and communities of the Direct Archdiocesan District, representatives of the Roman Catholic Church, representative of the Greek Government General Secretary for Hellenism Abroad Ioannis Chrysoulakis, Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou, and other officials.

Among the hierarchs present were Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco and Nathanael of Chicago and Metropolitan Kyrillos of Rhodes representating the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

After conclusion of the enthronement ceremony, Archbishop Elpidophoros described it as a day of joy for the Holy Metropolis of New Jersey because, as he said, following the canonical and holy relevant act of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, we gathered at the Cathedral of St. John the Theologian to enthrone the leader of this ecclesiastical district, His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey.”

“The pious people have embraced Metropolitan Apostolos who has been serving them as high priest commissioner for two years, with honor and devotion,” Archbishop Elpidophoros continued. “Now, dear brother, for the first time in your high-priestly ministry you are fully and completely assuming the responsibility of an ecclesiastical administration, with humility and respect. For your new ministry you could not have a greater source of inspiration than the venerable person of our Ecumenical Patriarch. As a metropolitan you are now charged with greater responsibility for efforts to strengthen the spiritual mission of the church. You are the spiritual father of the clergy and people and I am sure they will not be disappointed. I hope you will always be worthy of this high ecclesiastical office.”

This was followed by the reading of the Patriarchal and Synodal letter on the Election of Metropolitan Apostolos by the chief secretary of the Holy Provincial Synod of the Holy Archdiocese of America, His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos, who also conveyed the wishes of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

In his enthronement speech, the new Metropolitan Apostolos expressed his deepest respect for the Great Mother Church of Christ, warmly thanked His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Holy Synod for his election and sent a message of love, unity, and harmony towards all, for the promotion of the pastoral, charitable, social and missionary work of the Holy Metropolis, pledging to make every possible effort for a sacrificial ministry, for the good of the people.

He expressed warm thanks to Archbishop Elpidophoros for his paternal affection and love, all these years he served near him, the hierarchs and faithful who honored him with their presence on his special day, his predecessor Metropolitan Evangelos of Sardis for voting for him, and above all his parents and siblings for their love and support.

Metropolitan Kyrillos of Rhodes wished Metropolitan Apostolos to serve the Ecumenical Patriarchate worthily from his new position of ministry and to shepherd the flock entrusted to him by the Church with the zeal and gifts that distinguish him.

Immediately after the ceremony, an enthronement meal was held at the Greek-owned catering hall The Venetian in Garfield, NJ, with the participation of members of a total of 55 communities from five states, with the proceeds of the meal, as decided by Metropolitan Apostolos, to be given exclusively to youth and young adult ministries and programs.

Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou spoke to The National Herald, noting that the enthronement of the new metropolitan is a bright day for the Hellenic community.

“He is a young Metropolitan with great intellect, education, and vision,” Consul General Konstantinou said. “We will work closely with him, as he mentioned in his speech, our common goal is to help the community, Hellenism, and education to support the language, faith, and heritage with all our strength. The Greek consulate will be by his side, will support him in his work and efforts and we will march together for a better tomorrow for the younger generations.”

AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos congratulated the new metropolitan whom he characterized as the most suitable for this position. “For three years he served the diocese of New Jersey with great success,” Tsivicos noted. “All together we will fight to keep our church exalted, as it deserves to be.”

Hellenic Federation of New Jersey President Dr. Panos Stavrianidis wished all the best to the new metropolitan and that he would always be worthy, and he described him as a modern hierarch, whom the church needs.