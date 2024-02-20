x

February 20, 2024

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros Endorses AHEPA Service Dogs for Warriors

February 20, 2024
By The National Herald
AHEPA Service Dogs and Archbishop IMG_5300
Left to right: George Karatzia, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, and Hermes. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

NEW YORK – In the fall of 2019, George Karatzia met His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America during a dinner hosted by Delphi AHEPA Chapter 25 in New York City. He was joined by Greek Company Commander in Vietnam, Mark Gatanas. As His Eminence came by the table Karatzia took the opportunity to introduce him to Gatanas, the bravest person he knows who was wounded and refused to leave his men rather than go back and get medical attention. His Eminence was intrigued that both had graduated from the same parochial school in the Bronx, NY.

The two also took the opportunity to tell His Eminence about the AHEPA Service Dog Program whose purpose is to raise money for service dogs that would go to veterans at no cost to them who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. His Eminence was eager to learn more about this program and told Karatzia to make an appointment with his secretary. For the meeting, he brought along a veteran with his service dog Hunter. His Eminence warmly greeted them and sat next to Hunter petting him throughout the meeting.

A video presentation explained that PTSD is the war after the war. People think in order to be disabled you need to be in a wheelchair because society needs something concrete to lock their attention on. It is unfortunate that they have to think this way. The veteran explained that it is a tremendous challenge to go from a warrior who’s physically fit and tough to broken and, in fact, disabled.

Left to right: George Karatzia, Juan and Hope. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

There are 22 veterans each day committing suicide and many more attempting it. You don’t see those killed in action numbers on the battlefield. The question is: “Where is the battle being fought? Is it overseas or is it here on American soil?”

His Eminence seemed to totally understand how service dogs help ease a veteran’s daily life and help them get their lives back to normal. At the end of the meeting, His Eminence had a huge surprise for the visitors as he had a priest bring in his dog Hermes, describing him as the love of his life and told us that he truly understood the comfort of a dog.

In honor of Archbishop Elpidophoros and his endorsement of the program, $5,000 was raised for a service dog and gave the honor to His Eminence to name the dog Hope. Recently, Hope, along with the veteran Juan, graduated together. Karatzia attended the graduation on behalf of the Archbishop and wished them a lifetime of happiness together. With the grace of God, in the past six years, $1.2 million was raised to sponsor service dogs for veterans at no cost to them. This is all possible through the generosity of the AHEPA Family. For more information or to donate, please contact: [email protected].

