x

February 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0.89 EUR $1 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Church

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros Announces New Appointments

February 1, 2022
By The National Herald
Papazafiropoulos-Villis large
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros Announces New Appointments. (Photo via goarch.org)

NEW YORK – On Monday January 31st, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America announced two new appointments at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. Beginning on March 1, 2022, V Rev Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos will assume the position of Chancellor of the Archdiocese, and Rev Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne Elias Villis will assume the position of Chancellor of the Archdiocesan District.

V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and grew up in Astoria, New York, raised by devout Christian immigrant parents who emphasized his Orthodox faith and Greek heritage. Upon completing Long Island City High School, he enrolled at Polytechnic University to study Electrical Engineering, completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1985, and subsequently his Master’s Degree in the same field. He spent the next ten years in the industry.

Having received the calling to serve the Church, he enrolled in the Master of Divinity program at St. Vladimir’s Seminary in Crestwood, New York. Upon completing those studies in 1999, he went to Greece to prepare for ordination in 2001.

In June of 2002 he was tonsured a monk and given the name Nektarios and immediately after was ordained to the deaconate by Metropolitan Daniel of Kaissariani, Byronos and Ymittou, in Athens. He was made Archdeacon and served in the position for a year. On January 18, 2004, he was ordained to the Priesthood, bestowed the offikion of Archimandrite, and was assigned to the Church of the Holy Trinity in Byrona. Upon the election of Metropolitan Pavlos of the Metropolis of Kozani in 2004 (the Metropolitan was a former Proïstamenos of his parish in Astoria), he asked permission to go and serve with him. He was assigned as Proïstamenos to the Church of Saints Constantine and Helen in Kozani. In 2005, he was assigned the position of Vicar General of the Metropolis and served in Kozani up to 2008.

At the direction of Archbishop of America, Demetrios, he was invited to return to the United States in 2008 and served at Saint Nicholas Church Greek Orthodox in West Babylon, New York until 2012. He was then assigned as the Proïstamenos of Saint Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria, where he has served since. In 2019, Archimandrite Nektarios was appointed by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America as one of the five Vicars in the Archdiocesan District, and he also serves as the spiritual advisor to the Archdiocesan District Philoptochos.

Rev. Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne Elias Villis was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois where he attended Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Justice, Illinois. In 1994, he graduated from Hellenic College with a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies and, in 1997, he graduated from Holy Greek Orthodox School of Theology with a Master of Divinity. He was ordained to the Holy Diaconate on February 24, 1996, by the late Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago.

Upon his graduation in 1997, he was appointed to serve Archbishop Spyridon of America as Archdeacon. During his service with Archbishop Spyridon, Archdeacon Elias accompanied the Archbishop on travels and ministry throughout the country and the world.

On May 30, 1999, Fr. Elias was ordained to the priesthood and was appointed by Archbishop Spyridon to serve as the Proïstamenos for the Greek Orthodox Church of Our Saviour in Rye, New York where he has served for the past twenty-three years. In 2011, he was given the offikion of Protopresbyter by Archbishop Demetrios of America and, in 2021, he was given the honorable offikion of Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew upon the recommendation of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. In 2005, he was appointed director of Camp Saint Paul and, in 2020, was elected as President of the Archdiocesan District Clergy Syndesmos. Fr. Elias and Presvytera Melanie are blessed with four beautiful children – Anastacia, Nicholas, George and Artemios and reside in Armonk, New York.

Source: goarch.org

RELATED

Church
Archbishop Elpidophoros Inaugurates New Year with Archdiocesan District Cantors

NEW YORK - On Thursday, January 27, 2022, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America convened the cantors of the Archdiocesan District for a meeting at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria, New York, in order to inaugurate the new year with the traditional cutting of the Vasilopita.

Church
Mitsotakis meets with Archbishop of Australia Makarios
Church
Archiepiscopal Encyclical on the Feast of the Three Hierarchs and the Day of Greek Letters

Top Stories

Economy

ATHENS – Relaxing COVID-19 health measures in a bid to further spur the economy in Greece has coincided with January likely to be the deadliest month of the panic, on a path to surpass the 2,633 fatalities a month earlier .

Politics

ANKARA - Seeing Greece building an international alliance and further wooing the United States, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is moving to win back American support that was pulled when his country bought Russian-made S-400 missile systems.

Economy

ATHENS - After the almost two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic limited international air travel and dried up demand for short-term rentals, platforms such as Airbnb are showing a comeback in Greece.

General News

General News

Video

Russia, US Exchange Accusations Over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS — Russia accused the West on Monday of "whipping up tensions" over Ukraine and said the US had brought "pure Nazis" to power in Kyiv as the UN Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings