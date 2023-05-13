Himare Candidate Mayor Detained in Tirana Jail Following Court Decision

Politics

TIRANA. Candidate mayor of Himare and ethnic Greek Fredi Beleri was detained by Albanian authorities and transferred to the Tirana jail system following a decision by the first-instance court of Vlore (Avlona).

Vangelis Doules, head of KEAD party that Beleri belongs to, called the decision political.

Beleri is being accused of voter bribery. He was initially arrested and relased before being detained again. Protesting the initial arrest on Friday were Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, the latter of whom spoke with Albanian President Edi Rama.

Another ethnic Greek included in the case, Pantelis Kokavessis, was admitted in the Tirana hospital. A decision on whether he will be detained is pending.

Greek Foreign Ministry responds to Beleri’s new arrest and detention in Albania

Saturday’s decision by an Albanian court in Vlore (Avlona), “is scandalous if the evidence is not fully substantiated,” the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry said on the detention of the ethnic Greek candidate Dionysis-Fredi Beleri, who is running for mayor of Himare.

The MFA added in a statement that “the arrest of a candidate mayor two days before the elections does not constitute a rule of law. The decision to detain the candidate mayor overturns all rules of equality in municipal elections in Himare, a very important center of the Greek ethnic minority in Albania.”

The Greek ministry warned that the decision will affect Albania’s relations with the European Union, as the country needs to ensure the prerequisites of European rules and the principles of the rule of law for accession.

“Decisions like the one today that violate these principles practically mean that Albania does not follow the European path,” it concluded.

Beleri was detained and released on Friday, before a court ordered his transfer to a Tirana jail on Saturday. He is accused of voter bribery. The initial arrest brought protests from the Greek prime minister and the foreign affairs minister, while on Saturday Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis reiterated that protecting the Greek ethnic minority’s rights in Albania is part of the prerequisites for Greece’s support in accession to the EU.