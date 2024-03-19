Hikers Social Media Video Shows Apparent Giant Skull in Meteora Pillars

Society

Hikers exploring Greece’s renowned Metéora rock complex that has an ancient history and is near the mountains of Pindos – making a UNESCO world heritage site – said they spotted what appeared to be a giant skull stuck between pillars.

Their video went viral and set off debate as to whether it was a skull that was wedged within the dark gray cliff, and it appeared to be far bigger than a human’s, the pair thinking it must have been a giant of a person, said Indy100.

https://www.indy100.com/news/meteora-greece-giant-skull

Sharing it to her TikTok account, paranormal enthusiast Myra Moore said: “Now, I’ve zoomed in, I’ve zoomed out, changed the coloring and to me, it truly looks like a skull and not some sort of weird rock formation.”

Other commentators agreed, with one writing: “You[‘re] spot on. That is a giant humanoid skull… and little bit underneath it could be the rest of the skeleton.” And another thought perhaps someone may have gone climbing and fallen into the crevice and said that,

“looks like it’s wearing clothes too.”

Others weren’t convinced and cited basic rules of decomposition. “It’s not a skull,” one insisted. “The bottom jaw would have dropped off long time ago.”