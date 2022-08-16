x

August 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Economy

Higher Than Expected Tax Revenue in January – July 2022

August 16, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi. Christos Bonis)
Greek Finance Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi. Christos Bonis)

ATHENS – Tax revenues in the period January – July 2022 significantly exceeded the target, according to the provisional data on the execution of the state budget announced οn Tuesday by the Finance Ministry.

More specifically, the target was exceeded by 5.1 billion euros, with total tax revenues during this period amounting to 31.094 billion euros, an increase of 19.9 pct compared to the target included in the introductory report of the 2022 budget.

Exceeding the revenue target for July was also particularly important. Specifically, revenues were higher by 1.582 billion euros reaching a total of 6.421 billion euros, with an increase over the target by 32.7 pct.

Commenting on this positive development in the course of revenues, Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis referred to the resilience shown by the Greek economy despite the enormous external pressures.

“The good course of public revenues continued in July. It is intertwined with the resistance shown by the Greek economy to the enormous external pressures it has faced over the last years. Particularly significant is the massive return of almost one-third of the refundable advance by small and medium-sized enterprises … This massive return proves that something has started to change in the business model of small and medium-sized enterprises.”

RELATED

Politics
Mitarachi: The 38 Migrants Were Pushed to the Islet by the Turkish Authorities

ATHENS - Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi during his visit to Evros region on Tuesday stated that "A group of 38 migrants was found, 35 Syrians and three from Palestine that illegally entered Greece.

Society
Conflicting Reports in Helicopter Blades Death of  UK Tourist in Greece
Society
Greek Pilots Intercepted Passenger Liner in False Alarm Hijack Alert

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings