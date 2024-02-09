x

February 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Health

Higher-dose Naloxone Spray Didn’t Save more Lives, Researchers Find

February 9, 2024
By Associated Press
Opioid Antidote Higher Doses
FILE - This image provided by Hikma Pharmaceuticals shows the company's nasal spray drug Kloxxado, containing 8 milligrams of naloxone. (Hikma Pharmaceuticals via AP, File)

NEW YORK — A new, higher-dose nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses did not save more lives than the previous standard dose, but it did cause more vomiting and other side effects, researchers wrote in a study published Thursday.

The 8-milligram naloxone spray — twice as potent as the highest dose previously available — was approved two years ago after pressure from experts and patient advocates who noted lower-dose antidotes often were being given multiple times to people suffering overdoses.

The new study, which was limited to more rural parts of New York state, is being called the first to provide real-world data on the differences between the two sprays. The paper was published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the federal health agency was not involved in the research.

The higher-dose “did not provide added benefit,” the authors wrote.

“What was really remarkable was the survival was the same, but the amount of withdrawal symptoms was significantly larger in the people that got the 8-milligram dose,” said one of the authors, Dr. Michael Dailey of Albany Medical College.

Dailey said the study did not lead him to endorse one product over another. But, he said, “its important for us to recognize that the potential for increased side effects is real.”

The researchers worked with the New York State Police, who respond to emergencies along highways and in rural areas.

Three troops in eastern New York were given 8-milligram sprays. Eight troops based further away from Albany were stocked with 4-milligram doses. The study results were based on 354 instances in which troopers administered naloxone sprays from late March 2022 to mid-August 2023.

In cases where overdose patients were still alive when troopers arrived, 99% survived after getting naloxone, no matter which dose was given.

People who got 4-milligram sprays usually got more than one dose — 1.67 doses on average, equivalent to 6.7 milligrams. But so too did those treated with the 8-milligram sprays, who got 1.58 doses, or 12.6 milligrams, on average.

In both groups, disorientation and lethargy were common when people came to.

But other problems were significantly more common in the patients who got the higher-dose sprays. About 38% experienced signs and symptoms of withdrawal, including vomiting, abdominal pain, sweating, shaking and diarrhea. Only 19% of those getting the lower dose had those problems, the study found.

That’s a concern because it could actually contribute to future overdose deaths, said Dr. Alexander Walley, a Boston Medical Center addiction specialist who also works with the Massachusetts health department.

If someone has extra withdrawal symptoms when they are rescued from an overdose, they may remember the pain and discomfort of that experience and — experts fear — might actually avoid having someone with naloxone around when they take drugs in the future, Walley said.

The study is limited and imperfect in how it randomized who got which doses, Walley said, but it’s nevertheless “good quality evidence.”

“The solution to a more potent (illicit) drug supply is not necessarily a more potent naloxone,” he said. “It’s having people be witnessed when they use the drugs, and have that witness be someone who can administer naloxone and call for help.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

 

RELATED

Science
A Baby Boom of African Penguin Chicks Hatches at a San Francisco Science Museum

SAN FRANCISCO — A bounty of 10 African penguin chicks has hatched in just over a year at a San Francisco science museum as part of an effort to conserve the endangered bird.

Science
NASA Climate Satellite Blasts off to Survey Oceans and Atmosphere of a Warming Earth
Science
Globe Breaks Heat Record for 8th Straight Month

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Search Resumes at Charred Home After Shootout and Fire Left 2 Officers Hurt and 6 People Missing (Vid)

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching the charred remains of a suburban Philadelphia home Thursday morning, a day after a shootout and fire left two police officers wounded and at least six people unaccounted for.

ATHENS - Greece’s government is mulling whether to raise the threshold for rich foreigners to obtain Golden Visa residency permits and passports from 500,000 euros to 800,000 euros that has seen investors scooping up multiple properties, creating a shortage of housing and driving up rents.

TOKYO — Seiji Ozawa, the Japanese conductor who amazed audiences with the lithe physicality of his performances during three decades at the helm of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, has died, his management office said Friday.

NEW YORK — The confrontation begins with police officers ordering a group of migrants to leave a bustling Times Square block.

According to a Maximize Market Research report, the global mushroom market is projected to reach $105.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.