ATHENS – High temperatures will prevail in Greece until Friday 7 July, according to the latest forecast of the Athens National Observatory/meteo.gr.

Temperatures are expected to reach 37C-38C both on the Greek mainland and the islands. A slight increase of the winds will contribute to the drop of the temperatures by 1C to 2C on Saturday.

