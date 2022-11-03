High Temperatures for the Current Season Recorded in Greece

Society

ATHENS – High temperatures for the season were recorded on Thursday in Greece. The thermometer showed 28-29 degrees on the Celsius scale in many parts of the country.

Specifically, the Athens National Observatory’s meteo service network of automated weather stations recorded the highest temperatures in Sparti (29.1C), Megalopoli (28.9C) and Mystras (28.8C) in the Peloponnese, as well as in Lefkohori, Fthiotida (28.6C), Nemea in Corinth (28.6C) and in Ska, Attica (28.6C).