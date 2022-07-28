High School Graduates Get Results of University Entrance Exams

Society

ATHENS – The names of high school graduates who passed Greek university entrance exams were published on Thursday by the Ministry of Education.

The results follow entrance exams in June and the announcement by universities of the combined test and grade points required for entry to each department. This is the first year universities set entrance requirements themselves rather than expect the ministry to do it.

Results were made available through a ministry site (using individual codes) or text messages (SMSs), the latter if the students are signed up on the government platform gov.gr.