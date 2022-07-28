x

July 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Society

High School Graduates Get Results of University Entrance Exams

July 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Ministry of Education, Research and Religious Affairs. (Photo by Eurokinissi, file)
Ministry of Education, Research and Religious Affairs. (Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

ATHENS – The names of high school graduates who passed Greek university entrance exams were published on Thursday by the Ministry of Education.

The results follow entrance exams in June and the announcement by universities of the combined test and grade points required for entry to each department. This is the first year universities set entrance requirements themselves rather than expect the ministry to do it.

Results were made available through a ministry site (using individual codes) or text messages (SMSs), the latter if the students are signed up on the government platform gov.gr.

RELATED

Politics
PASOK Leader Files Complaint Over Attempted Phone Bugging

ATHENS – Nikos Androulakis, President of PASOK/KINAL, Greece’s third-largest political party and a member of the European Parliament, “filed a complaint with the country’s top court prosecutors on Tuesday over an attempted bugging of his mobile phone with surveillance software,” according to Reuters.

Politics
Mitsotakis Speaks to CNN on Energy Crisis, Relations with Turkey
Politics
Iliopoulos: The Only Thing We Expect of This Government Is That It Leave

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Governor Declares Emergency over Wildfire Near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings