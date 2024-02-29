High-Risk Sexual Activities in Greece See Spike in Syphilis, Gonorrhea

Health

ATHENS – It’s been decades since the AIDS crisis broke out and spread fear about unprotected sex and promiscuity but data from Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) found that sexually-transmitted diseases are rising.

Cases of syphilis increased by over 113 percent and of gonorrhea by over 120 percent between 2020 and 2022, EODY said, reporting 862 syphilis cases in 2022, more than doubling from 404 two years earlier. Gonorrhea cases went from 164 to 362.

Men presented most of the syphilis cases, at 93 percent, and mainly in the 25-64 age bracket and 72 percent came from men having sex with men

And men represented 96 percent of the gonorrhea cases, most coming in the 25-44 age bracket. The mode of transmission was divided between men (47 percent) and between men and women (46 percent).

EODY said that the increase in syphilis and gonorrhea detections are reliable indicators of the trend for other sexually transmitted diseases and for sexual attitudes among the population that is seeing less concern about being infected.

“It seems, therefore, that high-risk sexual behavior is multiplying and concern an ever-wider part of the general population, making it imperative to control the spread and prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases,” EODY said.