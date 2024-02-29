x

February 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Health

High-Risk Sexual Activities in Greece See Spike in Syphilis, Gonorrhea

February 29, 2024
By The National Herald
AP In this photo taken on Friday, May 8, 2020, internal medicine Anastasios Kollias, left, keeps notes as ICU consultant Marios Karvouniaris looks on as their colleagues examining patients inside the COVID-19 Clinic of Sotiria Hospital in Athens. Greece s main hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 is also the focus of a hands-on training program for dozens of medical students who volunteered to relieve hard-pressed doctors from their simpler duties while gaining a close peek at the front lines of a struggle unmatched in modern medical history. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) coronavirus;COVID-19 Εθελοντές φοιτητές Ιατρικής κατά του κορωνοϊού στο νοσοκομείο «Σωτηρία» στην Αθήνα. Εθελοντές φοιτητές Ιατρικής κατά του κορωνοϊού στο νοσοκομείο «Σωτηρία» στην Αθήνα. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – It’s been decades since the AIDS crisis broke out and spread fear about unprotected sex and promiscuity but data from Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) found that sexually-transmitted diseases are rising.

Cases of syphilis increased by over 113 percent and of gonorrhea by over 120 percent between 2020 and 2022, EODY said, reporting 862 syphilis cases in 2022, more than doubling from 404 two years earlier. Gonorrhea cases went from 164 to 362.

Men presented most of the syphilis cases, at 93 percent, and mainly in the 25-64 age bracket and 72 percent came from men having sex with men

And men represented 96 percent of the gonorrhea cases, most coming in the 25-44 age bracket. The mode of transmission was divided between men (47 percent) and between men and women (46 percent).

EODY said that the increase in syphilis and gonorrhea detections are reliable indicators of the trend for other sexually transmitted diseases and for sexual attitudes among the population that is seeing less concern about being infected.

“It seems, therefore, that high-risk sexual behavior is multiplying and concern an ever-wider part of the general population, making it imperative to control the spread and prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases,” EODY said.

RELATED

Health
Keep Your Newborn Healthy Through Extreme Cold Weather

More than 70 million people found themselves under cold weather alerts in one week alone last month, and the National Weather Service predicts more bad weather and dangerous precipitation through the month of February.

Health
Crystal Tears for an Aching Stomach
Health
Silent Brain Changes Precede Alzheimer’s. Researchers Have New Clues about Which Come First

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Firefighters Seek to Corral Massive Texas Wildfires Before Weekend of Higher Temperatures and Winds

CANADIAN, Texas (AP) — The explosive growth of the second-largest wildfire in Texas history slowed as winds and temperatures dipped but the massive blaze was still untamed and threatening more death and destruction.

ATHENS - A group of NGOs have urged Greece not to extradite a Turkish asylum seeker who accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of corruption, the move coming as Greece and Turkey are in a rapprochement that eased tensions.

ATHENS - It’s been decades since the AIDS crisis broke out and spread fear about unprotected sex and promiscuity but data from Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) found that sexually-transmitted diseases are rising.

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Christian Horner was on the Red Bull pit wall for the first Formula 1 practice of the year on Thursday, a day after a complaint of alleged misconduct against him was dismissed.

Nineteen percent — or 11 million Americans — age 65 or more are still hard at work.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald