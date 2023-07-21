x

July 21, 2023

High Prices Not Keeping British Tourists from Coming to Greece

July 21, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 file photo, people enjoy the popular beach of Navagio, or Shipwreck Beach, on the western island of Zakynthos, Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

ATHENS – Driven by a desire to travel again with the COVID-19 pandemic all but forgotten, British tourists are pouring into Greece although it’s more expensive for them than other destinations such as Tunisia.

EasyJet Holidays CEO Garry Wilson, whose company serves only United Kingdom customers through Mediterranean beach and city break packages, told Reuters he was surprised they weren’t deterred by the cost.

He said that was likely because they were so eager to travel again with the end of two years of lockdowns and international air travel all but halted because of the pandemic but said in 2024 it could be different and they might prefer cheaper spots than Greece.

The cost of coming to Greece as well as accommodations has risen because of the demand, with the country on a path to break records set in 2019 and expecting more than 30 million people, and spending big.

 

