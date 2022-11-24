x

November 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 32ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Society

High-Flying Balloon Characters Star in Thanksgiving Parade (Photos)

November 24, 2022
By Associated Press
Thanksgiving Parade
The Boss Baby balloon makes its way down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

NEW YORK — Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the holiday season during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual tradition, which dates back nearly a century, packed streets as a procession of giant inflatables and floats streamed for more than 40 blocks from Central Park to Herald Square.

Children balanced atop metal barricades and hung from scaffolding to watch the balloons amid mostly sunny skies and a slight breeze.

“Blue, Blue. There’s Blue,” yelled Divyam Kumar, 6, as his father helped balance him and his 4-year-old brother Aanu Aryan on a metal rail.

Workers inflate a balloon of the character Goku on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloon is readied for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
A man takes a photo of an inflated helium balloon of Stuart the Minion on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloon is readied for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

The youngster was referring to the star of the animated show “Blue’s Clues” — not to be confused with the international cartoon sensation Bluey, an Australian cattle pup making her parade debut.

Bluey’s balloon towered as tall as a four-story building and stretched as wide as seven taxi cabs.

Stuart, the one-eyed Minion, was also there to thrill the crowd.

Snoopy, dressed as an astronaut, again made an appearance, as did Papa Smurf, Ronald McDonald and SpongeBob.

A child watches helium balloons as they’re inflated for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

This year’s parade, by the numbers: 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 700 clowns and one Santa Claus.

The procession of characters were being joined by singer Paula Abdul, in her first parade appearance; indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums; boy band Big Time Rush; “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz; singer Gloria Estefan; gospel singer Kirk Franklin; actor Mario Lopez; reggae star Ziggy Marley; and Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles.

Singers Joss Stone, Jordin Sparks and Betty Who will also be part of the festivities, as will the stars of Peacock’s “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” — Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg. Jimmy Fallon & The Roots will be on a float celebrating Central Park.

Police walk by inflated helium balloons of Baby Shark and Sinclair’s Dino on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloons are readied for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Workers inflate helium balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

President Biden and Jill Biden called into the parade, as he did last year. Biden thanked firefighters, police officers and first responders, saying, “They never take a break.”

They thanked the troops and Biden said he would be reaching out to speak to some today.

Asked about their plans for the day in Nantucket, the Bidens said it would involve family, and some time spent locally, thanking first responders.

 

RELATED

Society
Holiday Shopping Kicks Off with Inflation Dampening Spirits

NEW YORK — While Black Friday will mark a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, uncertainty still remains.

Society
Holiday Cornucopia: NY Produce Market Supplies the Goods
Society
Unemployment Claims Rise to 240,000, Highest since August

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Search Effort Intensifies after Indonesia Quake Killed 271

CIANJUR, Indonesia — More rescuers and volunteers were deployed Wednesday in devastated areas on Indonesia's main island of Java to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 271 people.

NEW YORK — Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the holiday season during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

NEW YORK – The 24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, entitled ‘Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum,’ will be held as an in-person event on Friday, December 9, 8 AM-6 PM at the Metropolitan Club, One East 60th Street in New York City.

ATHENS — Greek authorities say a dilapidated fishing boat crammed with migrants that was towed to port after losing steering in rough seas south of Crete was carrying a total of 483 people who had sailed from Libya.

ATHENS - With a dynamic and rapid pace, with strong commitment and a deep scientific approach  to every aspect of the Delphic Development Vision “HEPTAPOLIS - TRILOGY”, the scientific and technical team of the Association “OLYMPOS - Universal Intellectual Center” and the Company “Heptapolis - Special Purpose Development - Investment - Tourism - Education Company” continue to organize the ambitious project “Heptapolis - Trilogy, The Vision of Delphi”.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.