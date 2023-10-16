HFS USA’s NY Greek Film Expo Wraps with Renos Haralambidis Retrospective

Culture

Director, screenwriter, actor and composer Renos Haralambidis was interviewed by David Schwartz, founder of Cinema Projects and former Chief Curator of the Museum of the Moving Image, following the screening of Four Black Suits at the New York Greek Film Expo on October 13. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA’s (HFS) New York Greek Film Expo wrapped up at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) in Astoria October 13-15 with the Renos Haralambidis Retrospective which included the screenings of four of his films- Four Black Suits, The No Budget Story, Heart of the Beast, and Cheap Smokes. The screenings followed the Expo’s special events- a panel discussion on the state of Greek cinema at the Consulate General of Greece in New York on October 11, a launch party for the retrospective at Hana House in Brooklyn on October 12, and a master class led by Haralambidis at the Players Club in Manhattan on October 13.

Director, screenwriter, actor and composer Haralambidis also gave a tour on October 11 of the rare behind-the-camera exhibition featuring photos from his film, Four Black Suits, which will be on display at the Greek Consulate through October 27.

On October 13, HFS Board member George Stephanopoulos gave the welcoming remarks and introduced producer Angelo Venetis and film historian Andrew Horton to say a few words about Haralambidis who is the subject of Horton’s latest book, Renos Haralambidis: Cinema & Manhood as Radical Carnival, which was just published in September. Venetis noted that the film, Four Black Suits (2010), is focused on the process of something instead of the end result, so it’s a subject that Renos is very keen on… also through Cavafy’s poems, it’s also about the process of making film.”

Horton said that “I’ve only been associated with Greece for over 50 years, I’ve only known Renos for over 25 years and my short speech on Renos is ‘Opa!’”

Horton mentioned his many years in working in film, with books on George Roy Hill and Paul Newman, “but Renos is special on so many levels that’s what I love and I hope you appreciate, and his sense of comedy but comedy with a sense that has more than that, that’s why the title of my book Renos Haralambidis: Cinema & Manhood as Radical Carnival, it’s an approach you can do so many different things with, and Renos has done it, you’re going to see it tonight.”

The screening garnered warm applause from the audience and was followed by an interview with Haralambidis and David Schwartz, founder of Cinema Projects and former Chief Curator of MoMI, sharing further insights into the film. Audience members also participated in a Q&A and shared their appreciation for Haralambidis and his work.

Haralambidis’ director’s note about Four Black Suits points out that “we live in a culture that abhors death. Everything is done to hastily dispense of the deceased. But in this film, the deceased does not want to leave before making one last journey back to where his no-longer-beating heart leads him: an odyssey of a dead Odysseus embracing his Ithaca. The four pallbearers never met the man whose body they are carrying; nor can they imagine the true meaning of Ithaca. Nevertheless, for the four it is a journey towards self-awareness and maturity. Secrets are revealed, tears shed, fears experienced, but the four achieve personal purification.”

No Budget Story (1997) was screened on October 14 with Haralambidis director’s note pointing out that the film “is my ‘heroic’ entry into cinema as a director and screenwriter. It expresses a time in my life when my motto was ‘cinema or death.’ I shot it when I was 26 years old, and it embodies my youthful passion and my need to create with whatever means I had at my disposal. I chose to shoot it in black and white to give a distance from reality. I was trying to give the film the feeling of a fairy tale. The movie stars my friends, my parents, and people from the neighborhood where I grew up. It’s an autobiographical film. I’m still working on it to this day. I recently recomposed the music and did final editing.”

Haralambidis won the coveted Fipresci Prize awarded by international film critics at the Istanbul Film Festival.

The screening was followed by an interview with Haralambidis and Horton.

The Heart of the Beast (2005), written and directed by Haralambidis, based on a novel by Petros Tatsopoulos, was also screened on October 14.

In his director’s note, Haralambidis writes: “My films have always struggled to find themselves. It was more difficult for The Heart of the Beast, which cannot be classified in any specific genre. It moves between detective film noir, bittersweet comedy, and poetic cinema. And there’s the light nostalgia of old Greek cinema. The film deals with the spectacular fall but also the redemption of a narcissist who is called to face real life. It is my only film where the script is not entirely of my own conception. I always wanted to adapt a best-selling book, without losing my personal touch and without betraying the book’s author.”

The screening was followed by interview with Haralambidis and film historian Foster Hirsch.

On October 15, the final day of the Expo and the retrospective featured a live musical performance by Haralambidis and acclaimed jazz vibraphonist and composer Christos Rafalides, prior to the screening of Cheap Smokes (2000).

In his director’s note, Haralambidis writes: “Cheap Smokes is the most autobiographical of my films. I tried to capture the essence of a bohemian generation of Athenians at the end of the 1990s that had moved to the margins. I tried to combine realism with elements of neo-expressionism, the atmosphere of film noir, and elements of the cinema of everyday moments, reality and fantasy, seriousness and ridiculousness. The film went unnoticed by both critics and the public, but it has been rediscovered by the next generation. It is still shown in cinemas all over Greece, almost 20 years after the first screening.”

An interview with the filmmaker and Horton followed the screening as everyone looked forward to Haralambidis’ new film, Athenian Midnight Radio, which is currently in the final stages of editing.

