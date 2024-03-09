x

March 9, 2024

HFS Presents Robust Lineup of Greek Film Programming Throughout March

March 9, 2024
By The National Herald
POLYDROSO
The Hellenic Film Society presents the U.S. premiere of ‘Polydroso’ on March 10 at he Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, NY. Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic Film Society

ASTORIA, NY – The Hellenic Film Society (HFS) has announced a robust slate of programming that it began unveiling March 8, International Women’s Day. Throughout the month, they will present two in-theater screenings of women-driven films. In celebration of Women’s History Month, they will post on their YouTube channel an exclusive interview with three acclaimed women filmmakers who created the film ‘Fonissa’, which has been a blockbuster hit in Greece: https://shorturl.at/wHW03.

On Sunday, March 10, 3 PM, HFS will present the U.S. premiere of ‘Polydroso’, a moving drama about the evolving bond between a mother and her daughter, who returns to her hometown to care for her. The film received the prestigious J.F. Costopoulos Foundation Award at the 2023 Thessaloniki International Film Festival. The screening is part of HFS’s Always on Sunday monthly Greek film series presented at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, NY. ‘Polydroso’ will be preceded by the short film, ‘AirHostess – 737’. A trailer for ‘Polydroso’ can be seen here: https://shorturl.at/abwKY and an interview with the film’s director, Alexandros Voulgaris, is available for viewing here: https://shorturl.at/uCZ56.

On Monday, March 18 at 6pm, HFS will co-present, with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, a free screening of ‘Tailor’, the award-winning film about a struggling tailor determined to reinvent himself as a bridal designer. Director Sonia Liza Kenterman will appear in person to discuss the film. The screening will be held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Research Library, Fifth Avenue at 40th Street, 7th floor, in Manhattan. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required: https://shorturl.at/fntX7.

Both films are in Greek, with English subtitles.

“March is going to be a big month for Greek film in the U.S.,” said Maria C. Miles, Hellenic Film Society President. “We are proud to present so many film screenings and interviews, especially since so much of it focuses on the brilliant work of Greek women filmmakers.”

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to sharing Greek films as a way of promoting cultural diversity, while strengthening the communities it serves. It is rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. Founded in 2018, the organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus. In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival. HFS also hosts a YouTube channel offering free Greek films and interviews with filmmakers.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) and the Kallinikeion Foundation are the lead supporters of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by Microsoft, Greek National Tourism Organization, AHEPA, the New York City Council, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Flushing Town Hall, Antenna Satellite TV, and NYC & Company.

For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

