x

April 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Culture

HFS Presents 1968, Rousing Docudrama about Greece’s First European Cup April 21

April 9, 2024
By The National Herald
1968_STILLS
The Hellenic Film Society presents ‘1968’ on April 21 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. The screening is part of the Society’s Always on Sunday monthly Greek film series. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society (HFS) will present the award-winning film ‘1968’ which depicts the improbable victory of the Greek AEK basketball team over the Czechoslovakian team, Slavia of Prague, in one of the most epic basketball games of all time. The film, part of the Society’s Always on Sunday monthly Greek film series at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, will be shown on Sunday, April 21, 3 PM.

Director Tassos Boulmetis, who also directed the acclaimed film, Politiki Kouzina, weaves archival footage of the historic game with recent interviews with players from both teams, along with fictional stories, to reveal the fascinating personal and political histories that came to play on the court that night against a backdrop of upheaval that rocked the entire world in 1968. The game, a thrilling David and Goliath story, holds a Guinness world record for the largest attendance at a basketball game (80,000 in the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens), and a victory that is still talked about. The film is in Greek with English subtitles. A trailer for the film can be seen here: .

“There will be a lot of interest in this film,” says Maria C. Miles, Hellenic Film Society president. “It’s not just another inspirational sports movie… it’s a tribute to the human spirit and captures a moment in time during one of the most eventful years of the 20th century.”

For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

The Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, is conveniently located near public transportation.

The screening is part of Always on Sunday, the Greek film series presented monthly by the Hellenic Film Society at the Museum of the Moving Image. The series is partially supported by funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, Statewide Community Regrants Program with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by Flushing Town Hall.

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to sharing Greek films as a way of promoting cultural diversity, while strengthening the communities it serves. It is rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape.

Founded in 2018, the organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus. In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival. HFS also hosts a YouTube channel offering free Greek films and interviews with filmmakers.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) and the Kallinikeion Foundation are the lead supporters of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by Microsoft, Greek National Tourism Organization, AHEPA, the New York City Council, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Flushing Town Hall, Antenna Satellite TV, and NYC & Company. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.

RELATED

Culture
UCLA SNF Center Presents Poetry Lecture by Irene Papadaki, April 13

LOS ANGELES – In honor of National Poetry Month, the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘Love’s Labour and the Angelic Beloved: Voices from Cypriot Renaissance Poetry,’ a lecture by Irene Papadaki of the University of Cyprus with exclusive poetry readings by singer-songwriter Alkinoos Ioannidis on Saturday, April 13, 10 AM PST/ 1 PM EST/ 8 PM Greece and Cyprus, via Zoom.

General News
Dr. Dennis Katechis Named Englewood Health 2024 Physician of the Year
General News
Gen AI NYC – Legal and Business Roundtable Highlights Greek Innovators

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mayor of Elliniko-Argyroupoli Marches in Philadelphia Parade (Vid)

PHILADELPHIA – Greek parades this year are graced with numerous officials from Greece, perhaps indicating a greater appreciation for the Greek-American community in light of the Diaspora’s new voting rights.

LOS ANGELES – In honor of National Poetry Month, the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘Love’s Labour and the Angelic Beloved: Voices from Cypriot Renaissance Poetry,’ a lecture by Irene Papadaki of the University of Cyprus with exclusive poetry readings by singer-songwriter Alkinoos Ioannidis on Saturday, April 13, 10 AM PST/ 1 PM EST/ 8 PM Greece and Cyprus, via Zoom.

ATHENS - As Greece is still struggling to improve its healthcare system, an agreementl was signed in Jerusalem  for cooperation with Israel to improve services in both countries, for five years, with an option for an automatic extension of five years.

ATHENS - The ruling New Democracy’s once runaway lead over the major opposition SYRIZA has taken a hit after the Leftists and other rivals have kept pecking away over a 2023 train tragedy and phone bugging.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ – Englewood Health announced that their 2024 Physician of the Year is Dr.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.