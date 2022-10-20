HFS New York Greek Film Expo 2022 Wraps, Awards Presented

Cinema

The Alexis Mouyiaris Memorial Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film at the New York Greek Film Expo went to Andreas Konstantinou for his gripping performance in .Dog, directed by Yianna Americanou. (Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA)

ASTORIA, NY – The curtain came down on a successful edition of the New York Greek Film Expo 2022, presented by the Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS). The festival’s Audience Award for best film was given to My People, an inspiring documentary about the untold story of Greek Jews during the Holocaust. The film was directed by Anna Rezan, co-produced by Academy Award winners Mitchell Block and Kim Magnusson, and with cinematography by Zafeiris Haitidis, a talented filmmaker in his own right and a former photographer for The National Herald.

The Alexis Mouyiaris Memorial Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film went to Andreas Konstantinou for his gripping performance as an ex-con who exploits the teenaged son who idolizes him in .Dog. The film was directed by Yianna Americanou.

“This was an exceptionally good year for Greek cinema, and we were delighted by the audience reaction to these excellent films,” said Jimmy DeMetro, president, Hellenic Film Society. “It is encouraging to see an increasingly diverse audience, which demonstrates that there is an interest in Greek film beyond the Greek community.”

This marked the most extensive Expo in HFS history, including 15 screenings in four theaters- at the Village East Cinema in Manhattan; Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria; Alpine Cinemas in Brooklyn; and Pelham Picture House in Westchester. Twelve films, including dramas, comedies, and two documentaries were presented at 15 screenings from September 29-October 9. Four of the films were directed by women.

New York Greek Film Expo 2022 was made possible with support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), the Kallinikeion Foundation, the Greek National Tourism Organization, the New York City Council, and the Queens Borough President.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema should be part of the American cultural landscape. Based in Astoria, NY, the organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to presenting its annual film festival, HFS collaborates with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image on Always on Sunday, a series of monthly Greek film screenings.

More information about the Hellenic Film Society USA is available online: https://hellenicfilmusa.org.