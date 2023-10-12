HFS Hosts Panel Discussion on the State of Greek Film at Consulate General in NY

Culture

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) hosted a panel discussion on the state of Greek Cinema at the Consulate General of Greece in New York on October 11, part of its New York Greek Film Expo which runs through October 15.

Moderated by Queens College Professor of Sociology Nicholas Alexiou, the fascinating discussion featured the insights of the distinguished panelists- director, screenwriter, actor and musician Renos Haralambidis, film historian and screenwriter Andrew Horton, Greek-American writer-director Michael A. Nickles, and producer Angelo Venetis of Boo Productions.

HFS’s Expo this year includes the Renos Haralambidis Retrospective highlighting the films of one of Greece’s true auteurs, October 13-15 at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) in Astoria.

Also part of the retrospective, behind the scenes photo from Haralambidis film Four Black Suits are now on view in an exhibition at the Consulate General of Greece in New York through October 27. Paired with the lines excerpted from C.P. Cavafy’s poem Ithaca, the photos offer a glimpse into the filmmaking process. Haralambidis read the lines from the poem accompanying each photo as a special guided tour of the exhibition prior to the panel discussion.

Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou gave the welcoming remarks at the event, noting that the Film Expo “kicked off in a very impressive way last Thursday at the opening with the awesome Greek film Black Stone.”

He added that “this year has a really remarkable lineup of Greek films, but this year also includes a fantastic retrospective of a very talented, multifaceted actor, director, photographer, writer, Renos Haralambidis.”

HFS Board member George Stephanopoulos also shared his greetings, noting that HFS President Jimmy DeMetro would usually offer his remarks but was feeling under the weather and could not attend. He thanked the Consul General for introducing the panelists and added that Venetis’ company produced Sotiris Goritsas’ film Where We Live which was screened on October 8 and also produced Four Black Suits which opens the retrospective on October 13. Stephanopoulos also noted that Nickles, his friend for many years, the only Greek-American on the panel, went to film school at NYU and recently moved to Athens, directed Haralambidis in two films. The kick-off party for the retrospective was set for October 12 in Brooklyn and Haralambidis will lead a Master Class, a free event, on October 13 at the Players Club in Manhattan.

Professor Alexiou then shared a memory of when he first arrived in America and found Astoria where there were two movie theaters that played Greek films in a double feature with a comedy and a more serious film. He noted that Haralambidis “brings the two sides of the Atlantic together, because he has been in New York before, he brings the spirit, the vision of America back to Greece.”

Following Haralambidis’ presentation of the photos in the exhibition, Prof. Alexiou offered a brief summary of Greek film history and then opened up the discussion for the panelists to share their remarkable experience and insights.

Nickles noted that he first met Haralmabidis while working on Swing Away, the film was produced by George Stephanopoulos. It was Nickles “first filmmaking experience in Greece, and it was transformative, so transformative in fact that I moved my family to Athens to continue my filmmaking career there, that’s how powerful the experience of making movies in Greece was for me.”

Horton noted “the importance of the spirit of carnival” and spoke about his background, being from New Orleans, which had the first Greek church in the U.S., his career in film, his books, including on renowned Greek filmmaker Theo Angelopoulos and also his most recent book on his friend Haralambidis. He added that he knew Melina Mercouri, Jules Dassin, and [Michael] Cacoyannis, and “fell in love with the Greek spirit of comedy in terms of Karagiozi, the shadow puppet theater, this is part of the greek tradition.”

Venetis said that the pleasure of making films with Haralambidis is “incomparable.”

“He’s a great filmmaker and he loves his work, he’s not a director… he’s not an actor, he’s a creator,” Venetis said, noting that they are now editing Haralambidis’ newest film which he thinks is Haralambidis’ best.

Haralambidis said that “films change as time goes by, a film changes, it’s not the same, because we change. I watch my old films, now I understand myself and the feelings, now I can understand the secret seed which was waiting for years and years to be tree or just a flower and now Four Black Suits… is ready for the audience, now the film is ready to talk to you.”

“Everything is about the process,” Haralambidis noted. “Cavafy has exactly the answer, the only important thing is the journey until the end, the odyssey.”

A lively Q&A session followed the discussion highlighting the wit and charm of the panelists and their true love of cinema.

More information is available on https://hellenicfilmusa.org.